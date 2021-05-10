At Coldwell Banker, innovation is in our DNA, as explained by David Marine:

“For 115 years, Coldwell Banker has changed the way our industry does business. We were the first to launch a mobile website, develop smartphone apps, and use machine learning. Today, we continue to innovate in collaboration with our network of nearly 100,000 agents to create dynamic products that help them excel in all of the moments that matter.

Our agents are our product architects — they tell us what they need, and we figure out how to build it. Then, we keep pushing for feedback from them to make our products better.

Take Listing Concierge, our most successful property marketing platform.

The launch of Listing Concierge was a huge success. Widespread adoption in its early stages meant that we had thousands of agents able to give us feedback on how to make the product better.

As a direct result of a collaborative product-building style, we were able to improve the platform in a fast-paced development sprint, which continues to this day — we’re still evolving this industry-leading product by listening to our agents, and innovating based on their feedback.

All of our products evolve over time — just look at how Desk, the launchpad for all of our other products, has changed over the years. Months of research and agent input went into planning Desk. What started as a simple productivity suite quickly grew into a robust home base, designed to be the first place an agent logs into in the morning. As agents started to use Desk more and more, they asked for improvements — and we delivered.

At Coldwell Banker, we’re always learning and evolving…it’s not just what we do. Innovation is who we are.”

