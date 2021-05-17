To say recruiting and retention is top of mind for all brokerages is a bit of an understatement. Indeed, talent is an invaluable asset that provides a significant benefit to the business.

For that reason, every talent attraction conversation is an opportunity to stand out from the crowd. For years, ERA Real Estate affiliated brokers have successfully differentiated themselves by weaving in award-winning training and learning into the fabric of their companies.

“Successful brokers know that they must deploy robust learning programs to ensure long-term viability for their companies,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO of ERA Real Estate. “In fact, demonstrating a commitment to the success of your agents can be a game-changer in recruiting and retention. It can be a deciding factor for potential recruits to join and a compelling reason your current agents stay.”

In that regard, learning is a broker’s competitive advantage that drives office and agent growth.​

For Eb Moore, CEO of Wilkinson ERA Real Estate in Raleigh, N.C., having a strong learning program in place supports the brokerage’s very backbone. “When you’re running a real estate company, it’s all about RDR: recruiting, development and retention,” said Moore.

Moore believes that before any recruitment effort can begin, the development pieces must be in place to set the company up for success. Focusing on development can be a strong draw for new and experienced agents, but it’s also a vital component to retaining those agents for the long term.

“Agents have to believe they will be better off with us than without us,” said Moore. “That’s why we use about 90% of the ERA training programs and workshops.”

Stephanie Bellanova, broker/owner of ERA Central Realty Group in Cream Ridge, N.J., offers new agents three different training courses. The first two focus on getting agents acclimated to ERA® tools and systems, business planning and sales techniques. The third, which focuses on productivity, is an ERA brand course offered monthly to all ERA affiliates.

“It’s critical to have an onboarding system in place or you will burn out,” notes Bellanova.

The most popular learning courses at ERA University, the brand’s learning and development hub include Business Planning, Productivity, Sphere of Influence, Winning Listings, Open Houses, and Farming. They are popular because they are proven: ERA affiliated agents who have taken ERA University training have seen 30% more listings, 28% more closed units, and 35% higher sales volume than those who haven’t*.

Courses are offered live as well as on-demand, allowing agents to learn at their own pace and in the direction they choose. In addition, the material is geared toward agents at every experience level.

But beyond the courses lies a critical component of agent development and stickiness – coaching. These one-on-one sessions create a consultative environment in which agents can take their knowledge and apply it to their own business with the support of a mentor.

Tom DeWine, president and CEO of ERA Colonial Real Estate in Harker Heights, Texas, says that this highly personalized development approach helps agents – both new and experienced – home in on the key activities and metrics needed to succeed.

“We’re constantly designing customized solutions and innovative ideas to support growth for our team, and it pays off. Our agents consistently earn commissions that are more than 2.5 times the industry average,” he said. “That’s proof of concept.”

Whether you’re just getting started as a broker or have years of experience running a successful business, our collaborative approach helps you find the solutions that fit your needs so that you can corner your market. Find out more at www.TeamERA.com.

*Listings Taken, Closed Units, and Closed Sales Volume (collectively, the “Metrics”) were measured during this Study. To calculate the results, we took a sample of the 3,680 independent sales associates who had been affiliated with ERA Real Estate for at least a year prior to the study and who participated in ERA® Real Estate training classes and activities between August 2017 and August 2019 (the “Sample Pool”) and entered their activities into REScoreboard.com. All sales associates included in the study completed one or more training classes, each ranging in duration from a minimum of three hours up to twenty-two hours. We measured the Metrics generated by the Sample Pool during the 12 months prior to their taking any ERA Real Estate training and then measured the Metrics generated during the 12 months after the end date of each agent’s training. Study completion date was September 2020. This was not a controlled study; correlation does not equal causation. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Market conditions may influence results and there is no assurance any ERA Real Estate affiliated sales associate will achieve the same or similar results