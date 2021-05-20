Potential existing-home sales rose to an adjusted annual rate of 6.31 million in April, up 1.3 percent from March, according to First American Financial’s Potential Home Sales Model.

Listings may be in short supply, but an index measuring the housing market’s potential was up nearly 30 percent from a year ago in April, thanks to a rise in “house-buying power.”

House-buying power — a function of changes in mortgage rates and household income — grew by $6,900 compared to March, contributing to a gain of nearly 49,000 potential home sales.

That’s according to First American Financial’s Potential Home Sales Model, which showed “potential existing-home sales” rising to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.31 million in April, up 1.3 percent from March. That’s an increase of 1.45 million in the annual rate of sales posted a year ago, when the pandemic was getting underway.

“One of the primary drivers of housing market potential in April was the rise in house-buying power, which increased by $6,900 compared with the previous month,” First American Chief Economist Mark Fleming said in a statement.

Most of that increase was due to an increase in household income, driven by an increase in average hourly earnings and hours worked, Fleming said. But a slight pullback in mortgage rates also helped.

“While it may not seem like much … a 0.02 percentage point decline in mortgage rates increases house-buying power by more than $1,300,” Fleming said.

Higher mortgage rates in March contributed to a $13,000 decline in house-buying power nationally, First American reported last month.

In their latest monthly forecast, economists at Fannie Mae said they expect existing homes will sell at an annual pace of 5.88 million during April, May and June. That’s down from the previous forecast for second quarter sales to come in at 6.16 million, annualized.

Fleming said that what’s keeping the market from reaching its full potential is “the risk of selling in a market with a shortage of inventory prevents many existing homeowners from putting their homes on the market.”

That means homeowners are staying put longer than ever — average tenure length reached a historical high of 10.56 years in April, Fleming said.

“Existing homeowners staying put accounted for more than 15,000 fewer potential home sales in April. The problem in the market today is supply. You can’t buy what’s not for sale, even if you can afford it,” Fleming said.

One workaround for Realtors is the rise of alternative financing and transaction facilitation tools offered by companies like Knock, Ribbon and Homeward, which let homeowners buy their next home before putting their existing homes on the market.

This week Knock, which currently offers its Home Swap service in 40 markets in 10 states, said it plans to be in more than 100 markets by 2023.

At a Connect Now session this week, the founders of Ribbon and Homeward also laid out their expansion plans. Ribbon, currently available in North and South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Texas, plans to be in half of U.S. states within the next 12 to 18 months. Homeward is currently available in Colorado, Georgia and Texas.

Email Matt Carter

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
May Connect Now was "Fabulous!" said Coldwell Banker Broker Candace Grippi.Watch The Replays×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription