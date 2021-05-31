In the above product demo from Connect Now, Olivia Mariani shows you how thousands of agents use Curbio’s renovation services get their listings ready for market or move-in. From proposal to punch list, learn how this tech-powered approach built specifically for real estate can give you the peace-of-mind that every project will be done fast (and with zero due until the home sells).
Included among Curbio’s services and features:
- Same-day general estimates
- Fixed price proposals within a couple days
- Real-time availability to start work
- Projects completed 65% faster than typical contractors