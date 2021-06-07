As the CEO of a national, full-service real estate brokerage, I have the pleasure of meeting with hundreds of agents each year on a one-on-one basis. Theone question that comes up every single time is, “How do I grow my business?”

Regardless of whether these agents close five homes or 50 homes per year, they always ask the same question.

Most people are looking for some magic bullet, some secret sauce. The truth is that it can be boiled down to a solid plan, discipline, hard work, and courage.

Yes, courage. I know this may sound odd, but success becomes easier once you recognize that achieving success is hard. Once you accept the truth that success takes hard work, you become open to making the personal and professional changes necessary to achieve your dreams. That, coupled with a new attitude, success will become easier.

That’s why successful people seem to achieve their goals over and over again. But you’re not here for a philosophy lesson.

I think it’s fair to assume you may be asking the same question as everyone else. How can you close more business?

How can you double or triple your income? So I am going to share with you ten foundational steps to generating a 6-figure income. Much of this may seem like common sense or “basic,” but please trust me when I say every one of these steps builds upon the last and, when executed together, can double, triple, and even quadruple your business. I have seen it time and time again. The best agents in the industry have mastered these ten steps, and so can you.

Set goals Be accountable Take control of your time Keep learning Build your sphere Invest in your business Brand yourself Build your online identity Focus on listings Leverage others

Now, I know I said there are ten steps, but there is one more that I want to share here. Call it a bonus step. Of all the steps discussed, I genuinely believe it is the most valuable one there is. It’s more of an attitude than a step and one that should carry through every facet of your real estate career.

Simply put, the ultimate secret to a 6-figure income is to serve and love others.

This is the most important step, but I didn’t start with it because if I had, you might have assumed this whole ten-step process was about becoming one with your “inner chi” and quit reading. However, I can’t stress this enough.

Real estate provides us with an incredible opportunity to share life with so many people. Everyone has a different reason for buying or selling a home. Maybe they’re upsizing a home because of marriage or a new baby, or perhaps they are downsizing because the children have grown and flown. There is no greater way to generate referrals than to stop thinking about your business and simply care about others. Your success will follow.

Thank you for joining me on this journey. I hope you found value in these ten steps to six figures in real estate, and I hope that your career is blessed because of your dedication to serving others.

At Fathom, we want to guide you on your real estate journey with the 10 Steps to 6-Figures in Real Estate as a FREE e-Book to achieve your business goals.