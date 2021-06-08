After an uncertain and difficult year amid the pandemic, mortgage delinquency rates are just now starting to recover.

According to the latest report from property analytics provider CoreLogic released on Tuesday, 4.9 percent of mortgages across the country were in a state of delinquency in March. While up quite a bit from the 3.6 percent observed at the same time last year, that number is on the decline — rates were at 5.7 percent in February and 5.6 percent in January.

After dropping off for over a decade, delinquency rates started rising due to the widespread unemployment and financial uncertainty amid the pandemic, even with government forbearance programs in place. Right now, we are witnessing what could be the start of a recovery from the increases seen throughout the end of 2020.

CoreLogic

“U.S. overall mortgage delinquency lessened significantly from February to March, and rates for nearly every other stage of delinquency were down compared to a year ago,” Frank Martell, president and CEO of CoreLogic, said in a prepared statement. “Homeowners are catching up on their debt as the economic effects of the pandemic begin to wane, which is yet another sign of forward motion on the road to overall recovery.”

Early-stage delinquencies are down to 1 percent from 1.9 percent in 2020 while foreclosure rates are down to 0.3 percent from 0.4 percent. Serious delinquencies, in which mortgage payments are past due by more than 90 days, are up to 3.5 percent from 1.2 percent last March while adverse delinquencies (60 to 89 past due) are down to 0.4 percent from 0.6 percent.

States like Hawaii and Nevada, which rely heavily on tourism for their economies, were the hardest-hit — their delinquency rates are the highest in the country at 3.2 and 3 percent, respectively.

CoreLogic

According to CoreLogic, delinquency rates should continue to improve as vaccination efforts unfold and more states open up. That said, the effects of the pandemic can continue to reverberate for homeowners who missed one or more payments over the last year — even as work resumes, missed payments can stack up and place some in a financial hole that’s difficult to get out of.

“Many forces came together in March to yield the largest one-month improvement in the overall delinquency rate since the pandemic started,” Dr. Frank Nothaft, chief economist at CoreLogic, said in a prepared statement. “In addition to continued government support, including stimulus payments and mortgage forbearance programs, the U.S. economy added 770,000 jobs in March, the largest increase since August of 2020.”

Email Veronika Bondarenko

CoreLogic | mortgages
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Watch the CEOs of KWx, Realogy, Compass, Opendoor and RE/MAX live June 15-17.Register Today×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription