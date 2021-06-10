Tallahassee, Fla. (June 10, 2021) – Inman Group® announced 14 companies that will sponsor and exhibit at Inman Connect, a 3-day virtual event June 15 – 17, 2021.

The event will welcome thousands of agents, brokers and real estate professionals for a virtual event specially designed to forge the next chapter of the industry. The lineup of speakers, panels, and tracks at this event includes heavy hitters, thought leaders, industry insiders, and exciting disruptors.

The lineup of sponsors and exhibitors offer education, products, solutions, and services that can help the top agents and brokers who attend stay competitive, grow their business, and prepare for the future.

Attendees will also discover emerging companies selected to participate in Startup Alley. These new players chose Inman events to introduce their products and services, pressure-test their message, and establish partnerships with influential leaders.

Get more information on sponsorship and/or exhibitor opportunities at Inman Connect.

Sponsors will include: