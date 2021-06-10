Tallahassee, Fla. (June 10, 2021) – Inman Group® announced 14 companies that will sponsor and exhibit at Inman Connect, a 3-day virtual event June 15 – 17, 2021.
The event will welcome thousands of agents, brokers and real estate professionals for a virtual event specially designed to forge the next chapter of the industry. The lineup of speakers, panels, and tracks at this event includes heavy hitters, thought leaders, industry insiders, and exciting disruptors.
The lineup of sponsors and exhibitors offer education, products, solutions, and services that can help the top agents and brokers who attend stay competitive, grow their business, and prepare for the future.
Attendees will also discover emerging companies selected to participate in Startup Alley. These new players chose Inman events to introduce their products and services, pressure-test their message, and establish partnerships with influential leaders.
Sponsors will include:
Brokerages generally spend too much time supporting agents with online marketing, struggle to differentiate, and are not able to attribute impact correctly on their marketing (ROI). Adfenix helps marketing teams solve these key challenges by automating tailored marketing programs for their agents and brand.
Back At You is the premier provider for back-office, operational, and marketing software. Currently used by some of the nation's largest brokerages, Back At You's back-office Financial BAY offers hundreds of interactive reports, management of any commission structure, accounting integration, and more. Back At You's Financial BAY, Connection BAY, and Marketing BAY, provide brokerages with a seamless end-to-end solution for one or all of their real estate needs.
BoomTown has all the tools, technology, and teams you need for real estate success. It’s the only solution that generates and manages your leads, with 300+ experts at your back. Our lead generation, consumer websites, CRM, lead qualification services, and more, come in flexible packages that scale with your success.
CINC (Commissions Inc) is the leading provider of web-based real estate marketing and CRM software for elite agents and teams across North America. The CINC solution includes: a consumer website that integrates with local MLS data; a complete CRM platform that allows real estate agents to nurture clients and monitor their business; and access to three mobile apps.
eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage, is one of the fastest-growing, global residential real estate companies with more than 38,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and South Africa. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.
As part of the Finance of America family of companies, Finance of America Commercial provides rental term loans and fix-and-flip lines of credit to residential real estate investors across the country, helping borrowers overcome traditional financing hurdles and build long-term wealth through real estate investment. For more information, visit www.foacommercial.com.
IXACT Contact is a next-generation real estate CRM that gives you all the tools you need to manage your contact information, keep in touch communications, active business, and online presence. All in a single, easy-to-use solution.
Lucidpress provides agents with an incredibly easy way to customize and distribute their own marketing collateral without ever going off brand. Lockable templates keep your brand assets protected while empowering your agent force to make small design tweaks all on their own — easing the load off your central team. Keep your agents happy and say goodbye to rogue branding forever with Lucidpress — the brand templating platform trusted by over 8 million users worldwide.
In today's world, your business needs a digital branch where you deliver premier service to your customers. This means providing a digital destination where your customers can call-in at their convenience and receive a one-stop service experience. Moxtra powers your OneStop Customer Portal – your digital branch, with continuous collaboration experiences, helping you retain and grow customers, manage your distributed organization, and lower your costs for doing business. Moxtra's Customer Collaboration Platform can power your branded OneStop Customer Portal as a fluid extension of your existing website, web or mobile app, or as a standalone web and mobile app.
As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX was founded with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. With nearly 140,000 agents in more than 110 countries and territories, nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. To learn more about RE/MAX, please visit www.remax.com.
With more than 28,000 members, the Residential Real Estate Council is a home for REALTORs that desire a professional edge and more from their careers. RRC offers a multitude of educational opportunities, business services, and benefits to help you stand out as an expert and do more of what you do best – sell, sell, sell! RRC awards the CRS Designation to experienced REALTORS® who have completed advanced professional training and demonstrated outstanding professional achievement in residential real estate, and also offers a myriad of certificate programs to help you further hone your skills. Through customized education, consulting services, and resources, RRC’s Broker Solutions will help you meet and exceed the everyday needs of your business to take your brokerage or team to new heights.
In today’s ultra-competitive and fast-paced Real Estate market, you need a digital presence that immediately demonstrates your unique value within seconds. Studeo’s award-winning interactive storytelling strategy for real estate helps you power your online marketing by quickly and easily showcasing listings, neighbourhoods and presentations as interactive digital stories. It’s a user-friendly platform that enables agents to engage with the market in an immersive way, highlight community lifestyles and tell their unique brand story.
Zillow Group, Inc. is reimagining real estate to make it easier to unlock life’s next chapter. As the most-visited real estate website in the U.S., Zillow and its affiliates offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting or financing with transparency and nearly seamless end-to-end service. https://www.zillow.com/
Zoodealio is ushering in a new era of iBuying and lead generation software. Our “Interactive Multi-Offer Dashboard” gives consumers an offer management system and agent interaction tool never before seen in the market. Zoodealio’s proven lead generation cash offer website provides agents the ability to compete with iBuyers for seller leads and an advantage over other agents in their marketplace.
Inman Connect will take place online June 15-17, 2021. The best and the brightest in real estate and technology are expected to attend. For information on how to receive a press pass, please contact rachel@inman.com.
