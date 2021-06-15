Builder confidence took a slight downturn in June, but remained relatively high with a Housing Market Index (HMI) of 81. The downturn suggests that the high price of building material costs and supply chain shortages are still impeding homebuilders, more than one year after the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The index, released on Tuesday by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and Wells Fargo, is down from 83 in both April and May. Prior to that, the index hit a high of 90 in November 2020.

If the index is above 50, more builders consider market conditions good than poor. The NAHB noted that an index above 80 is “still a signal of strong demand in a housing market lacking inventory.”

The HMI is based on a scale of zero to 100 and measures builder perceptions of single-family home sales and sale expectations for the next six months. It is a weighted average of three indices the NAHB generates: present single-family sales, single-family sales for the next six months, and traffic of prospective buyers.

“Higher costs and declining availability for softwood lumber and other building materials pushed down builder sentiment in June,” NAHB Chairman Chuck Fowke, said in a statement. “These higher costs have moved some new homes beyond the budget of prospective buyers, which has slowed the strong pace of home building. Policymakers need to focus on supply-chain issues in order to allow the economic recovery to continue.”

All three indices that average to calculate the HMI declined during June. Current sales conditions, sales expectations for the next six months, and traffic of prospective buyers all dropped by two points, respectively.

The South was the only region to see an increase in the three-month moving average for regional HMI scores, which rose by one point to 85. Meanwhile, the West’s three-month moving average fell one point to 89, the Midwest’s declined three points to 72 and the Northeast’s dropped five points to 78.

NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz noted that the supply issues are also having a domino effect on other parts of the market, creating more issues for both buyers and builders.

“While builders have adopted a variety of business strategies including price escalation clauses to deal with scarce building materials, labor and lots, unavoidable increases for new home prices are pushing some buyers to the sidelines,” Dietz said in a statement. “Moreover, these supply-constraints are resulting in insufficient appraisals and making it more difficult for builders to access construction loans.”

Email Lillian Dickerson

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Inman Connect is LIVE today! Join us and thousands of your peers from wherever you are.Register Now×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription