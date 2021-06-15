Nominations are now open for the 2021 Inman Innovator Awards.

Since 1998, the Inman Innovator Awards have honored companies, individuals and new technology that increases productivity, efficiency and transparency for consumers and real estate professionals alike.

Inman Innovators include entrepreneurs pushing the old ways aside, data scientists discovering new ways to examine behavior, marketers reimagining how to showcase properties, agents reinventing how to communicate with clients, companies building advanced technologies and brokerages and teams creating groundbreaking business models.

The winners will be celebrated at Inman Connect Las Vegas, October 26-28, 2021.

We encourage all members of the Inman community to submit nominees for the following categories:

Innovator (individual or individuals)

Company

Brokerage or team

Real estate technology

Video/podcast

MLS, Association, or Industry Organization

Marketing

The Nate Ellis Award (for giving back to the community)

Nominations should be submitted by email to innovators@inman.com. Please include the category name in the subject line, an explanation of your nomination, and identify yourself, too. The deadline for nominations is August 20, 2021.

Thanks for your help, and we look forward to seeing you in Las Vegas.