Republic Realm bought 259 units of land in Decentraland, a crypto-based virtual world. At the time it was purchased, it was worth $913,228.

A plot of land sold in the virtual world of Decentraland for just under $1 million, Reuters reported

Founded in 2017, Decentraland is a multiplayer, crypto-based virtual world. Most of the things in the virtual world, like land and art, are non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

According to the report, 259 units of land on the platform were bought for 1,295,000 MANA, Decentraland’s cryptocurrency. At the time, the price translated to $913,228.2.

The land was bought by the digital real estate fund, Republic Realm, and set the record for the most expensive NFT land purchase, per Reuters. 

But Republic Realm is not the only one making a splash in the word of virtual.

Earlier this month, Sotheby’s launched a virtual gallery on Decentraland. According to a release by Decentraland, the gallery is a replica of Sotheby’s New Bond Street galleries in London and showcases things like an intelligent NFT that learns as you speak to it.

“We see spaces like Decentraland as the next frontier for digital art where artists, collectors and viewers alike can engage with one another from anywhere in the world and showcase art that is fundamentally scarce and unique, but accessible to anyone for viewing. We are having fun exploring new facets of the digital art world through our collaboration with the Decentraland community,” specialist and Head of Sales at Sotheby’s, Michael Bouhanna, was quoted saying in the release. 

According to Reuters, the virtual gallery has already attracted over 3,000 visitors.

Email Libertina Brandt

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription