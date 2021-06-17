Shortly after facilitating a transaction with cryptocurrency, Propy CEO Natalia Karayaneva discussed the technology’s future at Inman Connect.

The chief executive of a company that facilitates real estate transactions with blockchain networks believes brokers will need to become more familiar with the technology to reach a new type of customer.

These tools will be especially attractive to the growing number of people who hold cryptocurrency, as well as foreign investors and buyers who wish to remain anonymous, Propy CEO Natalia Karayaneva said during an Inman Connect session Thursday entitled, “NFT and Blockchain in Real Estate: What You Need to Know.”

“This is what we want to build in the future, where agents are participants in the [blockchain] network and they own the space,” Karayaneva said of her company’s efforts. “They own the real estate transactions and none of [the] big corporations or governments can take away this control from the agents.”

Blockchain technology has been around for years, but only recently have there been a large slate of real estate transactions conducted entirely in cryptocurrency.

The technology has applications that go far beyond its potential role as a method of payment, Karayaneva said.

Homeowners can have a record of their title stored on blockchain ledgers through unique markers called non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. These increasingly popular tokens have been used to represent ownership in photos, art and other digital assets.

“This is absolutely applicable to real estate because real estate already behaves as a digital asset,” Karayaneva said. “… Title of properties is already a digital record. And at the same time, the asset itself is immovable, so nobody can just come and grab a home from you. And thus we can do ‘NFT’-ing of real estate and allowing the ownership of a home to be held in one digital wallet.”

Once a property is registered as a limited liability company with its local government, the token representing ownership of the LLC can be bought and sold easily, she said.

This NFT technology also opens up new options for fractional ownership of properties, Karayaneva said.

Despite the technology’s rising popularity and a dizzying array of possible applications, it has not escaped criticism.

Cryptocurrency is produced through a digital “mining” process, in which high-powered computers are tasked with solving complex problems to create these currency-like stores of value. This process can be expensive and result in a significant carbon footprint.

Some of the technology’s less-than-savory benefits — particularly to tax dodgers — may be short-lived, Inman Connect moderator Clelia Peters said.

“Because it’s decentralized and not owned or overseen … by governments, sometimes people think of it as a shadow market or a black market,” Peters said. “We are starting to see some attempts on the part of the government to oversee, particularly around cryptocurrency for taxation purposes.”

But because of its popularity as an alternative to government currency, Peters said she expects the role of crypto in real estate to continue to grow.

Karayaneva concurs.

“We’re very ambitious in the company that this can potentially transform the industry and transform the paradigm of home ownership,” Karayaneva said. “We see that we can empower … agents to transact faster and make their customer look at the agent with more satisfaction.”

Email Daniel Houston

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Inman Connect is LIVE today! Join us and thousands of your peers from wherever you are.Register Now×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription