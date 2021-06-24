The fintech mortgage lender plans to use the funds to scale the company’s platform, double its team and expand into new markets.

Fintech mortgage lender Accept.inc has raised $90 million in debt and equity in a new funding round led by venture capital firm Signal Fire, the company announced on Thursday.

Funds from the round, which were also contributed by seed investors Y Combinator and DN Capital, will be used to scale the company’s platform, double its team and expand into new markets.

Accept.inc calls itself “the first iLender” in real estate, and enables qualified buyers to submit all-cash offers on a home at no extra charge to the buyer in comparison with a traditional mortgage.

The company says its all-cash offers help speed up the transaction for both buyers and sellers with a guarantee to close on the buyer’s timeline, rather than having to wait extended periods of time for traditional financing to be approved, and helps level the playing field for buyers who might not otherwise be able to make an all-cash offer themselves.

Accept.inc’s offers also have no appraisal or financing contingencies, which can be a strong draw for sellers fielding multiple offers.

“The current system dramatically favors wealthy individuals and investors who can offer sellers the speed and certainty of a cash offer,” Accept.inc CEO and Co-Founder Adam Pollack said in a statement. “Accept.inc has built a cash offer product for anyone who qualifies for a mortgage, ensuring no one is locked out of the best homes, school districts, or neighborhoods just because they don’t have hundreds of thousands in their bank account to make a cash offer.”

The company works with consumers and real estate agents alike to help agents gain a competitive edge for their clients in today’s market.

“My buyer gets to be a cash buyer and the seller and listing agent know it’s a done deal,” Madison Kissel, an agent at Compass, said in a press release. “This is all at the cost of a mortgage that my buyer needs anyway. I was skeptical at first, but it’s understandable now that Accept.inc is spreading like wildfire.”

Accept.inc was founded in Denver in 2016, and currently services buyers throughout Colorado. The company plans to expand into other markets later this year, but declined to specify any particular cities or states.

“We chose Denver as our first market as it’s a market that represents all buyers — we want to build a product for everyone,” Pollack told Inman in an email. “We did do a couple of test transactions in San Francisco, as that’s where Y Combinator was based, and we realized we’d be setting ourselves up to serve the wealthy tech buyer/investor — not the underdog buyer who keeps losing to all-cash buyers.”

