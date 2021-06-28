Since starting out in 2011, Gogo Bethke, a Michigan-based real estate agent at eXp Realty, has sold more than 200 homes and completed about $75 million in sales.

She says that none of it would have been possible without the power of social media business accounts.

Although Gogo is exceptional as an influencer with the largest social media following among real estate agents in Michigan, she is not alone in realizing how increasingly integral social media has become to the real estate industry.

According to the National Association of Realtors®’ 2021 Member Profile, COVID-19 caused Realtors to depend even more on emerging technologies. Fifty-seven percent of NAR members say the smartphone feature they use most frequently is social media. Even as restrictions have lifted, Realtors continue to embrace new technologies and social media, with Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram being the most popular apps.

Here are 5 social media best practices for real estate agents:

Create a social media calendar

Gogo recommends creating a social media posting schedule. For example, on Mondays and Tuesdays, real estate agents could post about a new home listing. Then, on Wednesdays, they could post about searching for homes. On Thursdays, they could post about open houses. And on Fridays, they could post about how to determine a house’s price.

Post buyer-specific and seller-specific videos to Instagram

Each day for leads, Gogo recommends that real estate agents post buyer-specific and seller-specific videos to Instagram. For buyer-specific videos, ask “Would you like to know which homes are coming up on the market two days before they hit the market?” Tag your location and add a question box that says, “What is your email address?”

For seller-specific videos, ask “Would you like to know how much your home is worth? Type your address below and someone will send you information soon.” Tag your location and add a question box for people to submit their addresses.

Get reviews on Facebook, Google, and Zillow

First, make sure you have created accounts on the following platforms: Facebook Business, Google My Business and Zillow.

Every time you close on a transaction, send an email asking your client to leave you a review on these platforms.

Reach out to people every day

Join real estate Facebook groups. Create a preferred vendor list to refer and support friends.

“I’m expecting my friends to use me as a Realtor,” Gogo said. “But do I support my friends and their businesses? Do I know who’s a plumber, electrician, painter, stager, mover?”

Add tags and hashtags

When adding quarterly client appreciation events to social media, tag your location and the companies and people who are attending.

“Tags and hashtags are powerful,” Gogo said. “They can help your posts reach a target audience, attract followers in your niche, increase engagement and develop a more positive and recognizable brand image.”

