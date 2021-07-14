Some individuals have craved social interaction in the wake of the pandemic, but for those who have relished their time away from the world, a private island for sale off of Hilton Head, South Carolina, is ready for the taking.

“Your private island & retreat awaits,” the listing description reads, while also boasting, “the most breathtaking sunrise & sunsets.”

Old House Cay Island is a 3-acre island just 10 minutes from Hilton Head via boat. The island, which includes a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom home spanning 1,300 square feet, is now for sale for $1.935 million.

The listing is being represented by The Lowcountry Group at Engel & Völkers Hilton Head Island.

Most recently, the island and home on it was used by the current owners as an Airbnb, listed at a rate of $624 per night. According to Engel & Völkers’ listing description, that rate has turned a nice profit too — over $130,000 during 2020 and nearly $200,000 thus far in 2021.

The Airbnb’s high ratings — a 4.94 out of 5 stars average across 113 reviews to date — also helped it earn a place on the Netflix series “World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals,” which was released on the streaming platform on June 18. The reality series follows three travelers as they explore vacation rentals around the world. During episode 5, the travelers visit three private islands: Old House Cay Island, an island in the Bahamas, and an island in Alaska.

In addition to its reputation among a certain set of travelers, a few of the listing’s notable features include a three-story observation tower and a power system operated by solar energy, with a backup generator.

