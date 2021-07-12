The home, which features prominently in several scenes from the 2000 film “Meet the Parents,” sits on more than 2 acres on Long Island.

A Long Island estate that was featured in the 2000 film Meet the Parents has hit the market for $2.3 million.

The house on the 2.17-acre property was built in 1983 and sports seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms — oh, and the indoor pool where the movie protagonist’s ill-fated volleyball spike breaks his fiancee’s nose. The home is located at 26 Serenite Lane in Muttontown, New York.

The seller’s agent Regina Rogers said in an Instagram post that the property features large outdoor areas for entertaining guests, including a “sprawling” lawn.

“Interiors are impressive [and] masterfully-crafted with stunning wood floors, millwork [and] details, introduced in the gracious double-height entry foyer,” Rogers said in her post.

The indoor pool, site of that infamous Ben Stiller volleyball scene, has a retractable roof, making it an option for outdoor recreation as well.

But just off to the side of the pool, there’s a common area with a game room, a built-in bar, a stone fireplace and more features for family get-togethers.

Visitors can approach the home from a winding drive surrounded by trees, Rogers said. They’ll arrive to find a circular drive and a three-car garage.

The home features a large chef’s kitchen and breakfast area, as well as a formal dining room.

Luxury homes like this one have been a particularly hot commodity during the pandemic, with wealthy buyers bidding up high-end listings throughout the country.

Muttontown is a village within the New York town of Oyster Bay. It’s located in Nassau County, which has the ninth-highest monthly homeownership costs of any U.S. county, according to government surveys.

