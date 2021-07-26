As Century 21 Real Estate celebrates its milestone 50th anniversary this year, the global powerhouse and legacy brand known for thought leadership, entrepreneurship, and innovation is shining a light on the critical role real estate professionals play in helping elevate communities. They do this not just by delivering the dream of homeownership but by making a difference every day with philanthropic and service projects that support the disenfranchised and underserved.

Across the U.S. and around the world, the CENTURY 21® Network is known for its unwavering commitment to going above and beyond and giving 121% to provide local families and individuals with much-needed resources, relief, and funding to overcome whatever challenges have been thrown their way.

Never was this ingrained culture of giving more evident than during the recent global pandemic crisis. The CENTURY 21 collaborative pulled together as essential service providers and leveraged their skills, local market knowledge, innovative technology products, and determined work ethic to ensure that home buyers and sellers were able to move forward in their real estate journey and also maintain focus on the health and well-being of their families and the local communities where they live.

In addition, as part of a 42-year philanthropic partnership with Easterseals, the C21® Network has raised a lifetime total of $129M in support of persons with disabilities, their families, and caregivers to ensure that everyone – regardless of age or ability – is 121% included and 121% empowered.

Reinforcing its commitment to charitable service, the CENTURY 21 brand will be dedicating its official anniversary date of July 28th, as an Annual Day of Giving moving forward where affiliated brokers and agents will be encouraged to mark the occasion by participating in local philanthropic activities leading up to and on that date. Below are just a few examples of ways in which C21 system members are already giving back in 2021:

CENTURY 21 Select, Southern California

Knowing that drownings are preventable tragedies that can affect anyone in, on or around the water, local and regional CENTURY 21 Select relentless sales professionals kicked off a now annual event collecting over 2,300 life jackets and monetary donations for community boaters and their families to help save lives.

CENTURY 21 Tri-Cities, Richland, Washington

CENTURY 21 Tri-Cities hosted several charitable initiatives including distributing bottled waters to local construction crews and other outdoor workers during a recent heat wave; running a car wash fundraiser for a local ALS patient; providing lunch for local elementary school teachers, and volunteering to plant flowers at a local farm on Earth Day.

CENTURY 21 New Millennium, DC/MD/VA

The company’s Front Line Appreciation Group (FLAG) continues to help feed health care workers while also supporting local restaurants with much-needed business. Next month, the team will participate in the Solomons Dragon Boat Festival, a family-oriented community fundraising event featuring 30 teams of paddlers competing for glory on the Patuxent River.

CENTURY 21 Morrison Realty, Bismarck, ND

On July 27, the team at CENTURY 21 Morrison Realty will host its annual picnic benefiting Pride Manchester House as they look to exceed last year’s $20,000 total which went to purchasing new playground equipment, general facility needs, a Christmas party, and light tour, and gifts for families in need.

CENTURY 21 Affiliated, Michigan

A golf outing benefiting “Homes Giving Hope” raised more than $35K to help build quality homes for adults with mild cognitive differences where they can grow in their independence and have a community to belong to.

The philanthropic support, community volunteerism, and ongoing fundraising accomplished by CENTURY 21 affiliated brokers and independent relentless sales professionals acknowledge a legacy brand that for 50 years is mirroring the American ethos of business independence, quality service, a deeply shared sense of responsibility to community and the promise of the dream of homeownership.