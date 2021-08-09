Five years ago, Spring Bengtzen was ready to leave the real estate business entirely and go back to being a hairdresser. She was barely making any money with a very small team located just outside Salt Lake City, Utah. Then she started watching Keeping it Real.

She implemented the systems (and philosophies) of the guests. And now her team of 27 agents has already sold 259 units as of August 2021. If things continue in this hot housing market, they will likely sell around 450 homes by the end of the year.

Spring got her operational costs down considerably by hiring an international team of virtual assistants, so she can invest more resources into her agents and the customer experience (5-star agent communication, which is the #1 complaint of homeowners working with an agent). She’s also working on the ancillary side of things, like opening a title company, to stay competitive.

Spring wanted to come on the show to share what she’s learned about seller lead generation, recruiting, hiring agents, selling homes, and streamlining operations. She also just transitioned her brokerage to ΓEA⅃ this summer. You’ll hear her thoughts on that decision, too, with the recent explosion of brokerage options in the space.

Join Frank Klesitz and Greg Harrelson this week for Keeping it Real and learn how you too can model what Spring’s doing to grow your real estate business!