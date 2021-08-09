Your team can dominate in your market with digital storytelling

As teams continue to evolve and multiply, leaders are presented with unique challenges to optimizing their businesses. As team lead, you are typically the strongest lister—the “rainmaker.”

But if the whole purpose of having a team is to increase productivity and revenue while reducing pressure on the lead and leveraging your scale, how can you ensure team members are winning listings and closing business opportunities with the same level of success as you? How do you make certain that the blood, sweat, and tears you’ve poured into building your brand are properly represented by each and every member of your team? How can you facilitate the consistent delivery of your story and messaging?

The only reason anyone loses a listing opportunity is that the prospective client ultimately had greater trust and confidence in another party to sell their home. It’s maddening when a competitor comes out on top having secured a higher level of trust from the prospect. It’s even worse when nepotism surfaces and you lose to someone less capable and less experienced, only because they have a personal relationship with the seller.

So how do you address this challenge of having every member of your team invoke the same level of confidence and trust from a seller that you do personally?

With storytelling.

As a top agent, you are likely a great storyteller. As human beings, we are hard-wired to respond to storytelling. Storytelling results in ten times the level of engagement and twenty-two times the level of recall compared to the same information packaged and presented less effectively. Having every member of your team adopt your brand story, and convey that story in a curated, editorial format that triggers an emotional response is how you protect your brand, optimize your revenue, and truly benefit from the scalability that having a team should bring.

Today’s self-directed, fragmented search environment means you only have six to eight seconds to capture and captivate consumers online on their own terms. Add to the mix the reality that real estate is a service-based business. It’s not tangible, and as a result it’s difficult to demonstrate meaningful differentiation from your competitors. You need to be engineering preference and building trust for your entire team not only during your live presentations, but at every possible touchpoint with the consumer before and afterwards.

Your website, direct marketing campaigns, social platforms and pre-listing communications are all critical opportunities to tell your story incrementally and consistently; to predispose the consumer to trust and have confidence in you before you (or any member of your team) go into a listing presentation. The listing presentation itself then becomes the opportunity to lock it down, and to build an incredible level of confidence and trust that your competition (even a relative or close friend) simply cannot match.

Studeo makes storytelling easy. Our interactive, digital platform takes all the media you currently use (photographs, 3D tours, Google Maps and Street View) and repackages them to create beautiful, editorial-style property storybooks that resonate emotionally with consumers. This format elevates property marketing, from a repository of disconnected features to an aspirational showcase of lifestyle benefits that will wow your listing prospects and empower every member of your team with greater confidence to win more listings. Learn more about Studeo for teams today.