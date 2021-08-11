Titled “Live Your Luxury,” the campaign showcases the “simple, yet personal luxuries” that come with owning a home by highlighting everyday moments that serve as little treasures.

Global luxury brokerage Engel & Völkers has launched a new marketing campaign in the Americas, “Live Your Luxury,” the company announced on Tuesday.

The creative marketing campaign aims to showcase the “simple, yet personal luxuries” that come with owning a home by highlighting everyday moments that can become little luxuries. Some of the campaign’s assets, for instance, highlight the luxury associated with working from home, going for a morning run through the neighborhood or having a movie night at home.

“We’ve always believed that luxury is a fluid concept, one that each individual, client and homeowner defines differently for themselves,” Katelyn Castellano, senior vice president of marketing at Engel & Völkers Americas, said in a statement. “With ‘Live Your Luxury’ we wanted to shine a spotlight on the little moments that contribute to the feeling of being home and further promote what we believe defines the word luxury — something truly unique and personal. Through this campaign we’ve captured some of the intangible qualities that make a home, ‘home,’ and are thrilled with our network’s adoption already across the Americas and the launch of this campaign globally.”

The campaign will run across video, digital, social and photography ads, and fresh assets will be distributed to Engel & Völkers Americas advisors every month. Short video vignettes of roughly 20 seconds in length will be particularly suited to sharing on social media, and other videos will be adapted specifically for Instagram Stories and Reels. Advisors will also receive templates through which they can add in photography specific to their locale.

Every month ads will highlight a different type of luxury property, like ski, lakefront or equestrian. During the month of August, the campaign will highlight city/metro luxury properties.

The campaign will also be featured across a number of paid channels, including The Wall Street Journal, The Globe and Mail and Condé Nast.

“It was important to support our advisors in the rollout of ‘Live Your Luxury’ at both the national and local level,” Castellano said. “To that end, we’re secured partnerships with some of the leading national media outlets within luxury, real estate and travel to further augment and support our reach, while at the same time providing advisors with the ability to customize creative assets to their local markets.”

