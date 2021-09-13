Your sphere of influence includes the people you know professionally and personally who trust your opinion as a real estate professional. Maintaining these relationships and using them to build new ones is vital for your success. Not only can they refer you to people in need of your services, they too have the potential to become clients. So it’s no surprise that taking time to focus on your sphere can help drive your business towards future success.

Try these tactics to help you expand your sphere of influence to get more leads and referrals:

Get comfortable on social media

An easy way to visualize your sphere of influence is through a social media platform like Facebook. Consider your current contacts: what platforms are they most active on? Connect with them through your social channels and share personal and professional content to build authentic relationships with friends, family, neighbors, co-workers, and local businesses. Host live events through social media, including virtual open houses, trend chats, or first-time homebuyer webinars.

Peter McMahon, VP of Learning at Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate shared his recommendation not to neglect up-and-coming social platforms. “Make sure to also think about social platforms that the next generation of home buyers and sellers are using, like TikTok and Instagram. Explore the unique features of these platforms and experiment with different content ideas to see what creates the most engagement.”

Personalize your communication

Discover the best way to communicate with your sphere and include a mix of communication channels, catering to their needs or preferences. For example, you can offer to send updates via email or text message. Invite them to subscribe to your weekly newsletter or suggest they follow you on social media to get more access to helpful information. Include links to updated listings, current housing market information, and announcements about upcoming events in the community. Personalize your messages to give recipients a reason to read them and look for ways to include a quick and easy call-to-action.

Become a community advocate

Many times, memorable local agents are embedded into their communities. Consider becoming a member or officer of local boards and associations as well as the chamber of commerce. Identify your favorite causes and volunteer locally.

“Being a voice to a cause or organization you enjoy not only helps you connect to the greater community, but also aids in fulfilling your personal passions,” added McMahon.

Create and share videos such as the five best things to do in your city or the five best reasons to live in your town or record your weekly market trend update videos on location to help highlight community hotspots.

Maximize the power of printed materials

Distributing printed materials is a tried-and-true tactic and an effective way to create awareness for you and your business. Have business cards handy to give to everyone you meet—you never know who might be looking to buy or sell! Of course, creating direct mail campaigns is another great way to connect with clients, especially around key holidays. Just remember to allow enough time for delivery, so your mail doesn’t arrive after the holiday has come and gone.

At the end of the day, an integral part of your success is through your sphere of influence. But a contact is only as good as the relationship you form, so make sure you are dedicating the time to maximize your sphere so you can build your bottom line.