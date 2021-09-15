From a ghost inspection to a complete and total ban on police, homebuyers and sellers expect a lot from their agents — and they’re not afraid to make some pretty big asks.

Real estate agents have a ton of responsibilities including scheduling showings, running advertisement campaigns and arranging sales agreements.

Sometimes, they even have to ask for outlandish things on behalf of their clients.

Inman asked agents around the country and beyond: What is the most bizarre thing you’ve heard a client request?

Here were their responses.

Checking for ghosts

Seth Williams, a broker and the co-founder of Massachusetts-based Ledge & Young Real Estate, wrote to Inman that two prospective buyers wanted to summon some ghostbusters before signing.

The recount:

“Once I had to deal with a couple who were really suspicious about a property. The property was very well decorated. Once the couple toured the house, they told me to include a fact in the contract that made me laugh.

“According to them, the house looked haunted. They wanted to hire a home inspector who will search for ghosts at night in that house. If the owner had allowed it in the contract, they would have been living in that house today.”

Roses

Eva Lin of the Lin Realty Group in California, wrote to Inman that one time, a seller wanted to dig up an entire rose garden two months after she moved out.

The recount:

“There was this one time I encountered a home seller whose property included a stunning rose garden. It was so stunning that she wanted to take it with her when she moved!

“The problem was, she hadn’t purchased her replacement home yet. When this seller countered my client’s purchase offer, she included a term stating that 2-months after the close of escrow she could come back, dig up the rose garden, and take it to her new house. That was a first!”

Designer clothes

Pila Gray Jessie, a broker with California-based KHORR Realty, wrote to Inman that one of her client’s was eager to upgrade his wardrobe.

The recount:

“Seller owned a popular designer name brand and client wanted several pairs of expensive jeans at the close of escrow.”

At first, Jessie thought the client was joking but after a long and serious look, she knew he was serious.

Keep the dog!

Matt Ward of The Matt Ward Group in Tennessee, wrote to Inman that during one transaction the seller wanted the buyer to keep their dog.

The recount:

“The bizarre requests regarding the contract generally come from the buyers’ side, but fun fact is once I received a really weird one from the sellers’ side.

“The seller actually wanted a contract clause that insisted the buyer adopt their dog. According to the seller, it means more for the dog to live in the same house, rather than living with them. As the dog was born in this house, the seller wanted it to breathe his last in the same place!”

No police allowed

Kimo Quance of The Kimo Quance Team Group in California wrote to Inman that one potential buyer would sign under one condition: no police.

The recount:

“As a real estate agent, I have faced a number of bizarre client requests from several clients. Once I was selling a luxury home with an amazing basement, party area, dance floor, swimming pool, and more.

“A supermodel showed interest in the place, so I fixed a schedule to show her around the house. Everything was going so well indeed, until she placed a real bizarre request! She requested us for a clause in the contract that does not allow the police to enter her residence no matter what happens. It was totally impossible to comply with, and so we had to let the offer down!”

Bathrooms and showers

Jason Simrad of the Sims Real Estate Group in Vancouver wrote to Inman that one client wanted to check out the bathrooms in the home before signing a contract.

The recount:

“One of my clients wanted to use every bathroom of a property before buying it. He asked me to put it in the contract.

“It was not put in the contract but, the landlord surprisingly allowed it. And, my client bought that house once he made sure he enjoyed every shower.”

Hose the windows

Christina Giaquinto of Modular Closets wrote to Inman that she once had a pair of clients who were very interested in the sound of rain.

The recount:

“Real estate agents like me tend to pitch to a lot of clients throughout the year. I have pitched to a lot of clients and potential buyers, but this one client stands out from the crowd. This one time I was taking a buyer to a house who was very adamant about buying a place of peace, serenity, and tranquility.

“They seemed very normal and interested in the house, just like any buyer. But as they kept looking, they asked me to use a hose and spray the window, from outside. I felt very awkward but had to comply as they seemed like potential buyers. So I kept doing that for almost every room in the house, and the house was pretty big. I then found out that their primary goal was to find a home that “sounded nice” when it rained.”

