We all know that technology alone isn’t enough to recruit and retain top agents and teams to your brokerage. Certainly, other factors such as agent splits, broker leads that support agent growth, quality of training and support, culture, and vibe are all important. But what has become abundantly clear, over the last few years especially, is that technology can positively influence every one of those factors.

After working with hundreds of thousands of agents across the industry, we have a pretty good understanding of what drives agents to your brokerage, and what drives them away. Some of these reasons are simple to solve, some are foundational. But no brokerage can ignore the top 6 tech reasons agents might hang their license elsewhere:

1. Too much disparate tech.

On average, agents use 10-15 different tech tools to power their business. That’s 10-15 different logins, 10-15 different passwords, and 10-15 opportunities for incomplete data to flow from one tool to another (assuming there is data flow). Consolidate these tools (yes, these platforms exist) and give your agents one place to get business done.

2. Everything is manual.

Providing no easy way to automate and streamline your agents’ busy day hurts both of you. Effective lead follow-up and staying in contact with their SOI is critical—without it, you’re supporting a productivity killer. Make sure your tech provides trusted and engaging lead follow-up and ideally behavioral automation to keep your agents WAY ahead of their competition.

3. It doesn’t offer true team functionality.

Teams are here to stay, and sometimes they are the lifeblood of a brokerage. Do you support teams with the tech they need to operate independently, but still connected to your brokerage ecosystem? If they have to look elsewhere for the tech they need, you stand a good chance of seeing them walk away. Your tech platform should be designed with a true sub-account structure for teams and team-specific functionality for branding, database independence, and independent lead routing. While this was tough to find in the past, technology has evolved and platforms like kvCORE offer teams everything they need to optimize and scale under the brokerage umbrella.

4. The database doesn’t offer privacy.

One of the less talked about but critical features that many brokerages gloss over is the real insecurity agents and teams feel if their hard-earned SOI contacts are not kept private. If they fear their database could get shared, or lost if they leave the brokerage, you can be assured they won’t adopt your technology. Make sure you offer them database independence.

5. There’s a mobile gap.

To power your agents’ businesses, you need to meet them where they are: on their smartphones. Your tech needs to feature full CRM functionality on every type of mobile device, plus look for added benefits like those you find in the kvCORE mobile app, like auto-dialers, integrated open house apps, and more.

6. There’s no balance between ease of use and training.

If agents aren’t adopting your tech solution and you think it’s solely because agents aren’t doing training, think again: the best technology doesn’t need hours on end of training. It should be easy to use and so intuitive that agents start seeing results with little to moderate help. Make sure you seek out the best tech partner that brings you the perfect blend of user-friendly tech (check their adoption stats) as well as stellar training and support (check their customer satisfaction stats).

Is your technology killing adoption and retention or does it offer real value to your agents? You’ll know if your agents are happy and recruiting other agents to join your brokerage.

