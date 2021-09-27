Frustrated with all of the “junk” in your inbox? Who isn’t?! With a 40: ROI, email continues to be one of the most cost-effective and efficient ways to reach an audience…and everyone seems to know it! But there are secrets to not frustrating your audience to the point of opting out of your email list and a lot of them are tied to providing meaningful, relevant content that your audience has requested to receive.

Let’s start with a few stats…

In a recent National Association of REALTORS® survey, 75% of real estate buyers / sellers EXPECT to receive an introductory email immediately upon submitting an inquiry on your website, while 93% of buyers / sellers say they PREFER to communicate with their agent via email. Pair that with the fact that 91% of consumers check their email every day and you’ve got a pretty compelling reason to up your email game!

Email is a tried and true, well-accepted method of communication. It’s an essential part of today’s business world, it’s less invasive than texting or calling, and allows people to engage at their convenience. It can easily be automated through any good marketing CRM, while still providing a personalized, thoughtful message.

So, what’s the secret to delivering a great email experience?

1. Intention – Make sure that there is a clear purpose for the email you are sending and that it’s clearly defined for your recipients on the receiving end.

2. Compelling subject lines – Once you know your purpose, have some fun with drawing attention through a great subject line. Keep your subject under 50 characters and use personalization when applicable.

3. Stick to the point – Operate under the assumption that your readers are busy people and keep your content short, simple and to the point.

4. Formatting – It might be tempting to use all caps and exclamation marks to grab attention. Don’t. You will only be perceived as spam.

5. Mobile-friendly – 48% of emails are opened on a mobile device, so be 100% sure that your email is formatted for mobile.

6. Call to actions – What is the action that you want your viewers to take? Make sure you are clear with action steps and make it very simple to move forward.

7. A/B test – Try different subject lines, adjust your copy and/or the time of day you send emails, and then pay attention to what’s performing better.

8. Balance – Make sure you have an appropriate balance between imagery and textual content. It supports better inboxing and keeps you out of spam.

