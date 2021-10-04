Craig Schneider has been a driving force in Rochester, New York’s new construction residential real estate sector for more than 15 years.

Craig was a Real Geeks user but left. He then experimented with using different platforms for his business that eventually didn’t work out.

So we ask him: why did you leave and why did you come back?

He’ll discuss what he was looking for, why some of the platforms he tried didn’t work for him, and why he eventually came back to Real Geeks.

Join host Todd Tramonte as he dives into how Craig has been able to maximize the Real Geeks platform for lead generation and distribution with a high return on investment.