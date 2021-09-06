Kevin Kauffman and his business partner Fred Weaver have 25 agents on their real estate sales team in Phoenix. They sold 306 homes last year ($110 Million).

They originally set their agent splits based on what’s taught in the book, The Millionaire Real Estate Agent. Their bottom line, however, was only ten to twenty percent

After reflecting on that, they decided to actually increase their agent splits to 60/40 and 70/30 in favor of the agent, while cutting all the fixed, hard costs their agents saw as “low-value” but that was, in fact, a very high cost to them.

Kevin says his agents are happier, keeping more money in their pockets, and his business is now more profitable than ever. This is a topic we wanted to dive deeply into with you!

Join Frank Klesitz and Greg Harrelson for Keeping it Real this week.

We’re going to talk about the optimal way to pay your agents if you have a real estate team. Kevin will share how he did it, how his numbers work, and why it was the best move for their agent/team model. This is a hot topic with a lot of opinions—the discussion will be exciting!