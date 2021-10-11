In the above session from Connect Now, Wendy Forsythe of Fathom Realty, Sean Varin of Encompass Lending Group, and Paul Yurashevich of Versus Title discuss how real estate agents need to build a team of service providers they can work with in tandem to best service their clients.

In today’s fast changing and often over competitive market, the loan officer and title representative that clients work with can make a huge difference in the overall experience of the transaction in getting to the finish line and ending up with a successful closing.

This session provides inside tips on how to best build an extension of your team that includes working with loan officers and title reps.

