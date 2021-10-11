Real estate staging platform Stagerie has partnered with BoxBrownie to offer an exclusive discount for Stagerie users in need of virtual staging and photo editing services.

Home staging marketplace Stagerie is stepping into the virtual staging space, thanks to a partnership with BoxBrownie announced on Thursday.

“We are very excited to partner with Stagerie and work with their team of designers to provide the client with the highest quality of virtual staging,” BoxBrownie Director of Business Development Kosha Brown said. “We at BoxBrownie.com strive to streamline the staging and listing process and provide agents with top-notch imaging.”

Homeowners with occupied homes can take advantage of BoxBrownie’s 16-step image enhancement process, which includes day-to-dusk twilight conversion and item removal for $1.60 per photo. Meanwhile, homeowners with vacant homes can use BoxBrownie’s full staging service for the bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, living room and outdoor spaces for $24 per photo, minus an exclusive $40 discount for Stagerie users.

To get started, Stagerie users must create a BoxBrownie account and upload photos to the BoxBrownie dashboard. Users will be able to choose between image enhancement or virtual staging services.

For users using image enhancement, they will be asked to provide input on item removal and any other special edits. Meanwhile, users using virtual staging will be asked to choose from one of BoxBrownie’s pre-set styles, which include Modern, Scandinavian, Contemporary, Hamptons, Traditional, Farmhouse or Urban Industrial layouts, or a request a custom design.

Both services have a 48-hour turnaround, and the enhanced photos will be available for download on the BoxBrownie dashboard.”I’ve seen firsthand what a difference a staged home makes in selling, both online and in-person,” Stagerie founder Nora Crosthwaite said. “That’s why I want every home to be staged beautifully, no matter the price point. With the expansion in services and our partnership with BoxBrownie, we can now serve all clients.”

BoxBrownie and Stagerie have grown exponentially over the past year as coronavirus restrictions led homeowners and real estate professionals to seek digital staging solutions. Although BoxBrownie’s business took a temporary hit in its home market, Australia, the company experienced a 175 percent increase in US-based customer signups.

Meanwhile, Stagerie cemented a partnership with RE/MAX Marketplace, which is home to more than 110 real estate tools and services vetted by RE/MAX’s technology and strategic alliance teams. “As a top producing network, we’re only bringing premium services to the program that will both increase the value our brokers are able to offer agents and help RE/MAX professionals continue to grow their business,” Strategic Alliances Director Joey Glenn said of Stagerie and the other four companies added in July.

Email Marian McPherson