Marketing and transaction management platforms 1800 Business Cards, eLead Network, Payload, RateMyAgent and Stagerie have joined the RE/MAX Marketplace, according to a company announcement this week. The marketplace is now home to more than 110 real estate tools and services with exclusive discounts for RE/MAX brokers and agents.

“Encompassing tools for everything from lead generation to digital payments and more, the new additions help make the program one of the most comprehensive offerings of business services in the industry,” the announcement read. “All services and materials are available for purchase directly through the RE/MAX Marketplace, the online portal exclusively available to RE/MAX agents in the U.S. and Canada.”

With 1800 Business Cards, agents can access prime printing rates for business cards, flyers, door hangers and other print marketing goods. Meanwhile, agents can improve their lead generation efforts with eLead Network and RateMyAgent, which help agents find new clients and bolster the number of referrals they receive through reviews.

Lastly, Payload helps agents navigate earnest money deposits, agent fees, commission, and any other manual payment processes, and Stagerie provides access to a network of vetted real estate stagers that provide actionable feedback to agents and homeowners within two days.

Technology Partnerships Executive Director Jason Tang said RE/MAX is always on the hunt for new vendors to add to the marketplace and is open to pitches via email.

“We’re always looking to grow our roster of premium products and services offered through the Approved Supplier program and in the RE/MAX Marketplace,” Tang told Inman in an emailed statement. “As long as a company is able to offer a unique value to our agents, we’re open to exploring opportunities to work together.”

After reviewing a pitch, Tang and Strategic Alliances Director Joey Glenn said they’ll schedule a demo call or presentation to make sure a company is a good fit for the marketplace.

“We have an application process to help determine if a product or service is a good fit for RE/MAX, and the first step is usually a demo call or presentation,” Glenn explained. “As a top producing network, we want to make sure we’re only bringing premium services to the program that will both increase the value our brokers are able to offer agents and help RE/MAX professionals continue to grow their business.”

“Scalability is important, we look for companies that are able to support our large network and require a nationwide service area at a minimum,” she added.

Tech vendors are subject to another round of testing, Tang said, to make sure they meet RE/MAX’s security and data privacy requirements. “We look for a willingness to integrate the service with the RE/MAX core tech offerings and at the ease of onboarding,” he said.

The duo said each vendor chooses what discount they’d like to offer, but they “make sure agents are always receiving a great value for their dollar.”

The RE/MAX Marketplace launched in August 2020 to simplify agents’ and brokers’ vendor search process, which was formerly limited to a list on the RE/MAX Resources homepage. With the Marketplace, agents can view a vendor’s information, view demos, and compare tools and services without leaving the platform.

“With Marketplace, we’re arming the best agents with top resources that are easy to find, use and implement,” RE/MAX President Nick Bailey said during the launch of the marketplace in August 2020. “As RE/MAX expands its own technology offerings, we want to keep the experience of accessing the right tools as simple as possible.”

