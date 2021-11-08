Consumers are bombarded with marketing messages every day. So how do you stand out? You need to find a way to uniquely position yourself to build your brand locally. Look at what the competition is doing; make sure you have something to offer that they don’t. Here are a few ways to develop your personal brand.

1. Become a specialist by looking at your core client base.

Whether that’s being the expert at lake homes in the valley or a community specialist, make sure you are the go-to expert in your defined niche. One thing that’s important to remember is that you can’t be all things to all people. Once you’ve defined your brand positioning, it will be easier to develop your target audience.

If you already are in the business, how would you describe your client base? Consider demographics and geography — do they live locally, or have they relocated to work for a company in your area? Do they belong to any affinity programs like AARP®, or are they a member of the military?

2. Create content specific to your niche.

After narrowing your target audience, you can develop content that speaks directly to them. You can share this content on a variety of platforms, including:

· Your website

· A blog

· Social media

· Video

· Email/E-newsletters

· Meetings/Events

For example, you can create a video, post it to your YouTube® channel, share it in an email newsletter and feature it on your website. Don’t forget the important part of having a content strategy! This ensures you are creating valuable content that will resonate with your audience for maximum impact.

3. Enhance your credibility with the right brokerage

Buying, selling, and moving from one place to another is a big deal. Agents are there to help customers easily navigate this major life milestone. They will play many roles, including trusted advisor, negotiator, and marketer. But it’s much more than just the functional steps to help customers get from point A to point B. Rather it’s the ability to provide the guidance and inspiration consumers crave to make their homes a sanctuary.

Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate (BHGRE) affiliated agents already have an advantage because they are associated with a well-known, trusted brand that automatically gives credibility. At Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, it is about aligning behind a simple promise to consumers: Expect Better®. Affiliated agents are armed with the tools and resources to help customers through every stage of the home buying and selling process and well beyond. Agents have the ability to provide real value to customers to help them create the home of their dreams. As a result, BHGRE® affiliated agents can build strong relationships with their clients to consistently earn repeat business and referrals.

A real estate business is built upon relationships, referrals, and repeat business, all of which can be enhanced by developing a personal brand that stands out in the mind of the consumer. Making time to make your mark can be the key to long-term success.