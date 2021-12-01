Former Oklahoma Sooners head football coach Lincoln Riley’s two mansions are for sale, pouring cold water on a widely shared but unconfirmed rumor that his new employer — the University of Southern California — would buy the homes directly as part of an effort to lure Riley to their college football program.

The Los Angeles-based university on Sunday announced they had hired Riley away from the University of Oklahoma, where he won four Big 12 championships and made three College Football Playoff appearances in his five-year stint as head football coach.

But in the days that followed the move, a tweet surfaced claiming that USC had offered to buy Riley’s two homes for $500,000 over list price:

The man behind the tweet said the information was “not confirmed,” but this didn’t stop the sports community on Twitter from sharing the rumor more than 10,000 times. The claim also ran in several sports articles.

In truth, an Oklahoma listing agent is currently seeking buyers for both of Riley’s homes.

The first of Riley’s mansions in Norman, Oklahoma, had been listed on the market for more than three months already. The 7,500-square-foot home features five bedrooms, six bathrooms and three living rooms, with a pool and play area. The property is listed for $2.1 million.

The other mansion — a new build that Riley had already planned to move into — is either listed now or soon will be, according to the Keller Williams listing agent, Grady Carter. The new build is even bigger than the other one, he wrote in a tweet.

Carter did not immediately have time to discuss the listings on a phone call with Inman.

Check out the photos from the $2.1 million listing in the slideshow below.

Email Daniel Houston

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Hear from Realogy, Pacaso, SERHANT., Spotify, Redfin, Douglas Elliman, and 100+ more leaders at ICNY.Register now×
Limited time: Get 30 days of Inman Select for $5.SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription