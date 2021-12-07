U.S. home price growth surged a record 18 percent year over year in October to the highest growth rate in the 45-year history of CoreLogic’s Home Price Index.

While the rate of annual home price growth remained strong, month-over-month growth slowed to 1.3 percent, down from a peak of 2.3 percent last seen in April, indicating a gradual mellowing in the market in future months.

Detached home sales performed especially strong, with home price appreciation at another record 19.5 percent year over year, compared to 12.9 percent for attached properties, according to the index, released Tuesday.

“New household formation, investor purchases and pandemic-related factors driving demand for the limited supply of available for-sale homes continues to propel the upward spiral of U.S. home prices,” CoreLogic CEO and President Frank Martell said in a statement. “However, we expect home price growth to moderate over the near term as many buyers take a break for the holidays.”

CoreLogic reported that it also expects home price gains to slow down to just 2.5 percent by October 2022, with more buyers encountering affordability challenges, and additional inventory freeing up.

Twin Falls, Idaho experienced the largest annual increase in home prices at 35.8 percent.

Naples, Florida came in second for annual home price gains at growth of 33.5 percent, marking the first time in 2021 that Florida was a top state for home price growth.

Overall, the Mountain West saw the greatest gains, with Arizona posting annual price growth of 28.8 percent, Idaho 28.7 percent, and Utah 24.5 percent.

Email Lillian Dickerson

CoreLogic
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Last call: ticket prices for ICNY go up at midnight. Thousands of real estate pros will be there. You won't want to miss it!Register now×
Limited time: Get 30 days of Inman Select for $5.SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription