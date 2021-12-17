Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman website visitors.

A fight between two groups of mortgage brokers believed to be in Atlantic City for the Triple Play Realtor Convention and Trade Expo went viral, sparking criticism of the real estate industry.

Keller Williams, Douglas Elliman, the DOJ and NAR: Brad Inman’s crystal ball is “a little foggy — but a big trend is coming into focus” in 2022, Inman’s founder writes.

Do you want more listings in the coming year? In this guide to building a geographical farm real estate farm, Jimmy Burgess breaks down how to choose the right location, run the numbers, create a marketing budget and plan to provide those prospects value from the get-go. Follow these fundamentals, and you’ll dominate your farm.

If Instagram is a bit overwhelming for you or you simply want to up your game in the new year, here is Jimmy Burgess’ step-by-step Instagram playbook for agents. Understanding the platform and the different types of content makes a huge difference in your reach.

Finally, COVID-19 wasn’t at the heart of the year’s prevailing real estate technology trends. Instead, 2021 was marked by notable acquisitions and the fallout from the biggest of them all.