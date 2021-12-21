In this weekly column, real estate agents across the nation share stories of the lessons they’ve learned during their time in the industry.
As the No. 1 agent at Douglas Elliman Miami, executive director of sales Dina Goldentayer has sold more than $1 billion worth of real estate over the course of her career.
Her #MovetoMiami marketing campaign saw her taking out a billboard in Times Square and helping dozens of New Yorkers move to luxury homes in the Sunshine State during the pandemic. Find out how she makes every deal into a chance to learn something new.
How long have you been in the business, and how did you get started?
I got started in real estate 16 years ago. I bought my first condo when I was 23, and after watching my agent in action, I realized I could service buyers so much better, especially first-time buyers like myself. I see myself as a matchmaker between people and their most important asset, their homes.
Where do you see yourself in five years?
Still working and growing my business in Miami Beach. I recently closed my 50th deal on the Venetian Islands and sold a record-breaking property in Bal Harbour — areas I plan to continue to specialize in.
I represent some of the most beautiful properties in the state, and I couldn’t imagine working anywhere else.
What’s one big lesson you’ve learned in real estate?
Every deal will teach you something new. I have learned it’s best to be upfront with clients and not be afraid to admit that you are coming across a scenario for the first time, even if you have years of experience.
Real estate is a complicated and ever-changing business, so you can always count on new challenges.
How did you learn it?
As much as I like to think I know it all, every transaction seems to have its own rhythm and set of novelties. It always keeps me on my toes, so I feel like I am forever learning how to improve as an agent.
In this business, it is about disclosure and over-disclosure. I would rather sleep well at night knowing that I told a client about the pros and cons of a property rather than keeping something negative from them.
I have found that if someone loves a home, it is unlikely that a slight negative will deter them from buying it, but not disclosing it could ruin a relationship.
What advice would you give to new agents?
I have a few tips that I always share with those looking to break into the industry. First, focus on a specific neighborhood and become an expert in that area or part of town. Next, work your network, and make sure they know you are an agent; this includes using social media as a marketing tactic.
Last and most importantly, join a team. A team keeps you accountable, provides structure and helps keep your head in a positive space which is incredibly important in this industry.
Christy Murdock is a Realtor, freelance writer, coach and consultant and the owner of Writing Real Estate. She is also the creator of the online course Crafting the Property Description: The Step-by-Step Formula for Reluctant Real Estate Writers. Follow Writing Real Estate on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
