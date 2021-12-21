As an agent who has sold more than $1 billion worth of real estate, Douglas Elliman’s Dina Goldentayer knows a thing or two about making it in the industry. Here, she shares why learning has no limits in real estate.

In this weekly column, real estate agents across the nation share stories of the lessons they’ve learned during their time in the industry.

As the No. 1 agent at Douglas Elliman Miami, executive director of sales Dina Goldentayer has sold more than $1 billion worth of real estate over the course of her career.

Her #MovetoMiami marketing campaign saw her taking out a billboard in Times Square and helping dozens of New Yorkers move to luxury homes in the Sunshine State during the pandemic. Find out how she makes every deal into a chance to learn something new.

How long have you been in the business, and how did you get started?

I got started in real estate 16 years ago. I bought my first condo when I was 23, and after watching my agent in action, I realized I could service buyers so much better, especially first-time buyers like myself. I see myself as a matchmaker between people and their most important asset, their homes.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Still working and growing my business in Miami Beach. I recently closed my 50th deal on the Venetian Islands and sold a record-breaking property in Bal Harbour — areas I plan to continue to specialize in.

I represent some of the most beautiful properties in the state, and I couldn’t imagine working anywhere else.

What’s one big lesson you’ve learned in real estate?

Every deal will teach you something new. I have learned it’s best to be upfront with clients and not be afraid to admit that you are coming across a scenario for the first time, even if you have years of experience.

Real estate is a complicated and ever-changing business, so you can always count on new challenges.

How did you learn it?

As much as I like to think I know it all, every transaction seems to have its own rhythm and set of novelties. It always keeps me on my toes, so I feel like I am forever learning how to improve as an agent.

In this business, it is about disclosure and over-disclosure. I would rather sleep well at night knowing that I told a client about the pros and cons of a property rather than keeping something negative from them.

I have found that if someone loves a home, it is unlikely that a slight negative will deter them from buying it, but not disclosing it could ruin a relationship.

What advice would you give to new agents?

I have a few tips that I always share with those looking to break into the industry. First, focus on a specific neighborhood and become an expert in that area or part of town. Next, work your network, and make sure they know you are an agent; this includes using social media as a marketing tactic.

Last and most importantly, join a team. A team keeps you accountable, provides structure and helps keep your head in a positive space which is incredibly important in this industry.

