Rental fintech company Obligo announced on Monday the winners of its second annual Renter’s Trust Awards recognizing the company’s property management partners that treat renters fairly and earn “positive sentiment at move-out” by renters.

Olshan Properties, J&L Holding Corporation and Adam America Real Estate were among the multifamily operators to receive the award, while Asset Hero Property Management, Partners Real Estate and The Realty Medics took home the prize in the single-family category.

“As part of our mission to build trust between landlords and renters, it’s important that we recognize partners who provide an outstanding rental experience,” Roey Dor, CEO at Obligo, said in a statement. “Congratulations to the winners and I look forward to seeing additional names on the list next year.”

Obligo determines award winners largely based on renter sentiment for any security deposit deductions taken from renters at move-out. The company’s rental operations suite includes free certified electronic move-in payments, a flexible credit-backed deposit alternative and automated electronic deposit refunds. When renters move out of an Obligo partnered property, Obligo reconciles any balances owed and polls renters for their opinions about any deposit not returned in full.

Obligo also took into account renters who reported no deposit deductions and those who decided to renew their lease with a management company. The company gave out awards to multifamily and single-family operators that had more than 12 months of activity across at least 200 units on the Obligo platform.

The following companies received awards, in no particular order:

Multifamily operators

Olshan Properties

J&L Holding Corporation

Roomrs

Beam Living

AIR Communities

Adam America Real Estate

Patoma

Aya

Common

Venn

Landmark Communities

Anew Apartments

Single-family operators

Asset Hero Property Management

Atlas Property Management

EquityTeam

Partners Real Estate

RentWerx

RPM Pros

SCUDO

The Realty Medics

“Trust and technology are two of the most important aspects of a great rental experience,” Sarah Dwyer, vice president of operations at single-family property management company Asset Hero, said in a statement. “Obligo helps us provide both and we’re thrilled to receive the Renter’s Trust Award for a second consecutive year.”

Obligo was founded in 2018 by Roey and Omri Dor. Through access to open banking data and artificial intelligence, the company determines whether or not a renter of one of its partner management companies may be eligible to rent without a security deposit. Then it helps facilitate any renter payments and refunds online through its product suite.

The company raised $35 million in a Series B round in November, and has now raised over $50 million within the last year. It has partnered with over 100 U.S. property managers and owners thus far.

