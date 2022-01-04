Mortgage lenders looking to recruit new talent and mortgage professionals planning their next career move have a new resource available to them — the Mortgage Career Exchange.

Operated by Baltimore, Maryland-based Superus Careers, the Mortgage Career Exchange lets job seekers upload their resume or browse current mortgage industry openings in accounting, administrative, capital markets, compliance, human resources, IT, legal, marketing, management, operations, sales and training. The Mortgage Career Exchange also offers virtual career events, with the next one scheduled for Feb. 2.

Companies on the hunt for mortgage loan originators, underwriters, loan processors, sales and branch managers, and closers can also submit a request for talent to the exchange.

Superus Careers launched in the spring of 2020 as the pandemic was getting underway. As mortgage rates plunged to historic lows, the refinancing boom that ensued left many lenders scrambling to grow their workforces.

Superus Careers expanded last year, bringing Walker Bowen Talent Partners founders Faith Walker and Meredith Bowen on board as president and director of operations.

Superus Careers founder and CEO Larry Silver boasts two decades of experience in mortgage banking, including a 12-year stint at VA lender NewDay USA, where his roles included serving as vice president of recruiting. He’s also been an adjunct professor at the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland, teaching career strategies in business.

With clients that include national banks, regional credit unions, nonbank mortgage lenders, and homebuilders, Superus Careers says the Mortgage Career Center offers opportunities for seasoned veterans, or job seekers looking to break into the mortgage industry.

“Our attention to detail and passion for results is why candidates and companies choose Superus Careers,” Silver said in a statement. “Our depth of knowledge and commitment to the mortgage industry and the relationship connections we make between clients and candidates is what makes the Mortgage Career Exchange exceptional.”

Get Inman’s Extra Credit Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly roundup of all the biggest news in the world of mortgages and closings delivered every Wednesday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Matt Carter