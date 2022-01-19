A rickety abandoned home in San Francisco with no bedrooms fetched a stunning $1.97 million and even spurred a bidding war over the decrepit property.

The ramshackle 120-year-old townhouse at 320 Day Street went for $600,000 over its starting bid at a conservatorship sale auction on Jan. 7, after originally listing for $995,000.

Todd Wiley and Kim Wiley of Compass represented the seller.

“We thought the property would sell for $1.6 million,” Todd Wiley told Insider. “We had data for that. But then the spirit of human competition took over.”

The property is located in San Francisco‘s high-end Noe Valley neighborhood, where the average home sale price is $2.6 million and homes sell on average in 11 days, according to The Real Deal.

“Surrounded by many multimillion-dollar homes, this is the best opportunity on the block and your chance to make it shine as bright as the neighbors,” the listing states. “This is the worst house on the best block, making it a fantastic opportunity.”

The listing also describes the property as a “contractors special” and notes that the deal will likely require cash due to its ‘extreme deferred state.’

Along with its great location, the wood-frame home boasts boarded-up windows, peeling paint, mismatched floors, and only one bathroom.

Compass
