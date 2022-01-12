Former New York Yankees all-star Alex Rodriguez had to throw a “tantrum” to be approved for a swanky Manhattan co-op after nearly striking out with the co-op board, according to a report.

The former shortstop dropped $9.9 million for the co-op in the legendary Beresford Building at 211 Central Park West after “begging” the board for approval, according to the New York Post. 

A source told the Post the ‘white glove Central Park West co-op’ was reluctant to have anyone with celebrity status in the building, but eventually gave in to the superstar ballplayer after he “made a big fuss about it.”

A rep f0r Rodriguez, himself a New York City landlord, denied any difficulty in making the purchase.

“His reference letters came from tenants in the building,” Rodriguez’s publicist Ron Berkowitz told the Post. “He was approved days later after his board interview.”

Rodriguez purchased the second-story unit from real estate developer Jordan Vogel, who purchased the unit for $6.75 million in 2018, according to public records.

“It is shocking that he would want a place on the second floor,” one source told the Post. “It is not private at all. I think it’s a massive mistake.”

Brown Harris Stevens

The 3,600 square foot second-floor unit purchased by Rodriguez has five and a half bathrooms, three bedrooms, a wood-burning fireplace, a dressing room, and 16 windows overlooking Central Park. The listing boasts of original St. Charles cabinetry, an oak-paneled dining room, and a central gallery perfect for displaying art.

The listing was held by Roberto Cabrera of Brown Harris Stevens.

