Today at Connect Now, Brad Inman is sitting down with Glenn Sanford, chairman, founder, and CEO of eXp World Holdings, and one of the most innovative leaders in the business.

They’ll have a can’t-miss conversation about virtual reality and the metaverse, the future of tech, how massive growth goals are going to be attainable, and where the industry is headed in the coming years.

Watch the clip above for a sneak peek of their discussion. Then, register for today’s Connect Now to hear the rest, plus so much more. When you sign up, you’ll gain access to all of the replays, too.

Connect Nows are your path to being the smartest person in the room. Impress your clients, outshine your competition, and be that person who knows everyone. Sign up for the 2022 virtual event bundle to unlock access to fresh Connect Now content every month. You’ll be able to engage live with experts, listen in to discussions while you’re on the go, and binge-watch the replays.

“Always great content, it’s like being at the apex of a curve, you can almost see what’s around the corner!” Tamer Fahmi, KW Edge Hearth & Home Realty

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
TODAY: Leaders from eXp, Corcoran, RE/MAX, The Agency, and more are speaking virtually at Connect Now. Listen or watch live + receive the replays.Register Now×
Agent Appreciation Sale: Inman Select for only $85.CLAIM OFFER×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription