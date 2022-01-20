There is always something new at Inman.

This year, 2022 is no exception. We know you have big plans for this year, and you’ll be out in the field making it happen. This year, expect new guests — and new ways to align your business to your goals.

We’re entering our second full year of Inman Connect Now — our virtual series designed to keep you on top of the latest trends and tactics to help you keep your edge throughout the year.

Our goal

We’re making it easier than ever for you to incorporate the real estate content into your day-to-day life, like your favorite podcasts or streaming TV shows.

2022 is Season 2. You can listen to the monthly episodes on demand (in your car on your way to your next appointment, working out, or wherever you are), or watch them live to see the discussions in action. You’ll have access to all the replays, so you can binge-watch at your own pace.

Available now: Our full streaming bundle

We’ve turned the monthly episodes, including replays, into a full streaming bundle. You can access the full year of content with one package, so you have access to watch live when the episode drops.

Marketing never stops, lead generation never stops — and new strategies never stop.

Nowhere else will you see the agents and brokers willing to share so many of their top secrets from our stage.

It all begins Tuesday, Jan 25. With the Season 2 opener of Inman Connect Now.

Join for the live networking, general session chats, and top industry leaders like: Glenn Sanford, CEO and founder of eXp Realty; Sherry Chris, president and CEO of Realogy Expansion Brands; Rainy Hake Austin, president of The Agency; David Doctorow, CEO of realtor.com; and Austin Allison, co-founder and CEO of Pacaso.

Here’s a peek of the agenda-at-a-glance:

LIVE! Inman Connect Now Morning Show

New Year, New Market Trends. How You Can Prepare for What’s Next

The Metaverse, Stocks, and Massive Growth Goals: What It All Means

How to Break Into Your Local Luxury Market

Future 15: Home Search Innovation and Open Marketplaces

Today’s Proptech Investments Illuminate What’s Next in Tech

What Do Agents Really Want from Their Brokerage and Why?

What’s Most Important to Today’s Buyers?

The Top 3 Pressure Points and Opportunities Facing Brokerages Today

Reserve your spot to stay ahead of the game. I’ll see you there!