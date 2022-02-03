This is a big deal – 2022 marks 25 years of Inman Connect events! That’s 25 years of the best community in real estate coming together to share ideas, gain unparalleled insights, and network.

We are celebrating in a big way — with two tremendous flagship events in New York and Las Vegas! You’re invited to join us.

You can expect:

The best speaker lineups ever with 250+ of the most innovative leaders and top producers in the industry.

Unmatched networking with thousands of real estate pros to grow your network exponentially.

Extra WOW like exclusive meet-and-greets with top speakers, an interactive, insta-worthy photo experience, scavenger hunt with premium prizes like an Apple Watch and Sell It Like Serhant personal brand course, puppy play zone, and more surprises.

There’s a lot to celebrate and you should be there. Join us.

P.S. Can’t attend in-person? Never fear, virtual tickets are here too!

April 19-21, 2022 | Hilton Midtown NYC | In-person + virtual

The flagship Inman Connect New York has new dates – April 19-21, 2022 – and thousands of agents, brokers, executives, tech and finance professionals, entrepreneurs, and investors are already registered. You should join too!

Whether you attend in person or virtually, the agenda is packed with insights, tips, tools and tricks to take your business to the next level.

Aug. 3-5, 2022 | Aria Las Vegas | In-person + virtual

Vegas, baby! The extraordinary Inman Connect Las Vegas is back for a 3-day exploration and celebration of the glorious, complicated, rapidly evolving real estate marketplace.

Early bird tickets are on sale now.

Bring your team!

When you attend Inman events as a team, something amazing happens — you’re able to cover more ground at the event and share a transformative experience. Plus, you unlock exclusive discounts when you attend as a group.

“Inman Connect is about far more than just sharing valuable information. It’s about networking and being in the presence of some of the industry’s best and brightest innovators.” – Shelley Rossi, Windermere

