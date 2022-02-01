Inman is proud to announce the 2022 class of our elite group of Inman brand advocates, the 2022 Inman Global Ambassador Team. 

This year marks the 11th year of the program, which recognizes and celebrates the most passionate real estate agents, brokers and entrepreneurs across the globe.

Connecting with community is a powerful thing. 

Since its inception over a decade ago, the Inman Ambassador program has grown in prestige and global reach. It has fostered relationships that have launched industry start-ups, elevated the Inman community and become a career catalyst for many rising stars in real estate through Inman events, publishing and creative social media influence. 

“I’m thrilled to work so closely with this incredibly influential group. Inman Ambassadors have played a huge role beyond Inman events to nurture and support our industry. They have been invited to the program based on their knowledge, high standards of experience in the industry, elite networks, incredible humanity and authentic relationships.” — Laura Monroe, Inman’s global head of community.

Each member is a real estate influencer and extension of the Inman brand focused on actively sharing their knowledge and expertise with fellow colleagues and the larger Inman community in the field and online. They have demonstrated outstanding leadership and are loyal advocates who consistently go above and beyond to support others on their journey and others with Inman.

This group will embark on a year filled with leadership at Inman events, career development, knowledge sharing, exclusive speaking opportunities and connection with other Inman community members and global brands.

Every connection at Inman Connect starts something amazing.

This year, we’re also celebrating 25 years of Inman Connect. Meet the Ambassadors before both of our flagship events of 2022: Inman Connect New York April 19-21 and Inman Connect Las Vegas August 3-5.  Get your passes this week, and enjoy extra savings. Get both and save even more. Follow @InmanConnect on Instagram for all the action.

Get to know our 2022 Inman Ambassador Team by checking out their profiles and connecting with them below:

 

Laurie Weston Davis, Leadership 

Broker/Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate

VP of Industry Relations, Rate My Agent

@lauriewdavis 

 

 

 

 

 

Joe Schutt, Leadership 

Broker/Owner, Unit Realty Group

@joeschutt 

 

 

 

 

 

Tara Christianson, Leadership

Digital Strategist, REA Group, Australia

@techwithtlc

 

 

 

 

 

 

Peter Brewer, Leadership

Real Estate Industry Advocate

Australia

@thatpeterbrewer

 

 

 

 

 

Nikki Beauchamp, Leadership 

Global Real Estate Advisor, Engel & Völkers

New York

@nikkibeauchamp

 

 

 

 

 

Barbara Betts, Leadership

Broker/Founder, The RECollective

Realtor

California

@barbbetts

 

 

 

 

Tiffany Kjellander, Leadership

Broker/Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Porchlight Properties

New Jersey

@tkjellander

 

 

 

 

 

Nina Dosanjh, Leadership

Director, Strategic Alliances and Technology

Vanguard Properties

San Francisco

@ninasells415

 

 

 

 

Brad Allen, Leadership

Co-Founder

The ART of Real Estate & Insurance, Align Mortgage

South Carolina

@bradallenSC 

 

 

 

 

Molly McKinley, Leadership

EVP of Industry Relations, Rate My Agent

North Carolina

@mollymckinley3

 

 

 

 

 

 

Katie Ahern Clancy, Leadership

Realtor, The Cape House

William Raveis

Massachusetts

@thecapehouse 

@hellyeahbacon

 

 

 

 

Marci James, Leadership

Industry Relations, realtor.com

Denver

@marcijames

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sarita Dua, Leadership 

Principal Broker, Keller Williams Professionals

Portland OR

@asksarita

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kinga Mills

Realtor Associate, Hawaii Life Brokers

@kingamillshawaii

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jackie Soto

Broker/Owner, e-homes

California

@jackie_ehomes

 

 

 

 

 

 

Melissa Salazar

Broker, Business Development Manager

Royal LePage Meadowtowne Realty 

Canada

@melissasalazar8

 

 

 

 

 

Ashley Houseman

Associate Broker, The Houseman Team

Keller Williams

@brokerexclusive

 

 

 

 

 

 

Elizabeth Vaynerchuk Novello

REALTOR®, Prominent Properties

Sotheby’s International Realty

New Jersey

@liznovello

 

 

 

 

 

Bret Calltharp 

Director of Business Development, MoxiWorks

@jedirealestate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Matt Richling

Realtor, RE/MAX Hallmark Realty Group

Canada

@mattrichling

 

 

 

 

 

 

Joseph Magasaysay

VP of Business Development

Better Homes and Gardens Preferred Properties

@the_joseph_magasaysay

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amber Salmon

Realtor, RE/MAX Concepts

Iowa

@Ambersalmonrealtor 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jay Luebke 

Director of Agent Engagement

ERA Real Estate

@Jayluebke

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shannon Buss

Professional Development Manager

Randall Realtors, Compass

Rhode Island

@shannonbuss

 

 

 

 

 

Sabrina Brown

Realtor, Founder, Broker/Owner

Brown & Brown Real Estate 

Fresno CA

Sabrina Brown

 

 

 

 

 

Stacey Soleil

Head of Community and Industry Relations

Follow-up Boss

Inman contributor

@StaceySoleil

 

 

 

 

Teri Conrad

Director of Marketing & Administration

Dave Masson Real Estate

@tericonrad

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Caroline Gosselin

CEO, The Experience NJ Team

eXp Realty

@carolineparistexasnj

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sam Powell

Realtor, Speaker, Trainer

Dreamtown Realty, Chicago

@sampowell

 

 

 

 

 

 

Laura Fangman

Realtor, Trainer, Consultant

Doorbell Real Estate

@Laurafangman

 

 

 

 

 

 

Christian Harris

Managing Broker, Podcaster

Sea-Town Team, eXp

@christianharris

 

 

 

 

 

 

Heather Scott

Realtor, Broker, Forest Hill Real Estate

@heatherscott

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

AJ Canaria

Creative Producer, Moxiworks

@ajcanaria 

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
We're celebrating Inman Connect's 25th anniversary in a big way. Join us for two tremendous flagships: ICNY & ICLV!LEARN MORE×
Agent Appreciation Sale: Inman Select for only $85.CLAIM OFFER×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription