Inman is proud to announce the 2022 class of our elite group of Inman brand advocates, the 2022 Inman Global Ambassador Team.

This year marks the 11th year of the program, which recognizes and celebrates the most passionate real estate agents, brokers and entrepreneurs across the globe.

Connecting with community is a powerful thing.

Since its inception over a decade ago, the Inman Ambassador program has grown in prestige and global reach. It has fostered relationships that have launched industry start-ups, elevated the Inman community and become a career catalyst for many rising stars in real estate through Inman events, publishing and creative social media influence.

“I’m thrilled to work so closely with this incredibly influential group. Inman Ambassadors have played a huge role beyond Inman events to nurture and support our industry. They have been invited to the program based on their knowledge, high standards of experience in the industry, elite networks, incredible humanity and authentic relationships.” — Laura Monroe, Inman’s global head of community .

Each member is a real estate influencer and extension of the Inman brand focused on actively sharing their knowledge and expertise with fellow colleagues and the larger Inman community in the field and online. They have demonstrated outstanding leadership and are loyal advocates who consistently go above and beyond to support others on their journey and others with Inman.

This group will embark on a year filled with leadership at Inman events, career development, knowledge sharing, exclusive speaking opportunities and connection with other Inman community members and global brands.

Every connection at Inman Connect starts something amazing.

This year, we’re also celebrating 25 years of Inman Connect. Meet the Ambassadors before both of our flagship events of 2022: Inman Connect New York April 19-21 and Inman Connect Las Vegas August 3-5. Get your passes this week, and enjoy extra savings. Get both and save even more. Follow @InmanConnect on Instagram for all the action.

Get to know our 2022 Inman Ambassador Team by checking out their profiles and connecting with them below:

Laurie Weston Davis, Leadership

Broker/Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate

VP of Industry Relations, Rate My Agent

@lauriewdavis

Joe Schutt, Leadership

Broker/Owner, Unit Realty Group

@joeschutt

Tara Christianson, Leadership

Digital Strategist, REA Group, Australia

@techwithtlc

Peter Brewer, Leadership

Real Estate Industry Advocate

Australia

@thatpeterbrewer

Nikki Beauchamp, Leadership

Global Real Estate Advisor, Engel & Völkers

New York

@nikkibeauchamp

Barbara Betts, Leadership

Broker/Founder, The RECollective

Realtor

California

@barbbetts

Tiffany Kjellander, Leadership

Broker/Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Porchlight Properties

New Jersey

@tkjellander

Nina Dosanjh, Leadership

Director, Strategic Alliances and Technology

Vanguard Properties

San Francisco

@ninasells415

Brad Allen, Leadership

Co-Founder

The ART of Real Estate & Insurance, Align Mortgage

South Carolina

@bradallenSC

Molly McKinley, Leadership

EVP of Industry Relations, Rate My Agent

North Carolina

@mollymckinley3

Katie Ahern Clancy, Leadership

Realtor, The Cape House

William Raveis

Massachusetts

@thecapehouse

@hellyeahbacon

Marci James, Leadership

Industry Relations, realtor.com

Denver

@marcijames

Sarita Dua, Leadership

Principal Broker, Keller Williams Professionals

Portland OR

@asksarita

Kinga Mills

Realtor Associate, Hawaii Life Brokers

@kingamillshawaii

Jackie Soto

Broker/Owner, e-homes

California

@jackie_ehomes

Melissa Salazar

Broker, Business Development Manager

Royal LePage Meadowtowne Realty

Canada

@melissasalazar8

Ashley Houseman

Associate Broker, The Houseman Team

Keller Williams

@brokerexclusive

Elizabeth Vaynerchuk Novello

REALTOR®, Prominent Properties

Sotheby’s International Realty

New Jersey

@liznovello

Bret Calltharp

Director of Business Development, MoxiWorks

@jedirealestate

Matt Richling

Realtor, RE/MAX Hallmark Realty Group

Canada

@mattrichling

Joseph Magasaysay

VP of Business Development

Better Homes and Gardens Preferred Properties

@the_joseph_magasaysay

Amber Salmon

Realtor, RE/MAX Concepts

Iowa

@Ambersalmonrealtor

Jay Luebke

Director of Agent Engagement

ERA Real Estate

@Jayluebke

Shannon Buss

Professional Development Manager

Randall Realtors, Compass

Rhode Island

@shannonbuss

Sabrina Brown

Realtor, Founder, Broker/Owner

Brown & Brown Real Estate

Fresno CA

Sabrina Brown

Stacey Soleil

Head of Community and Industry Relations

Follow-up Boss

Inman contributor

@StaceySoleil

Teri Conrad

Director of Marketing & Administration

Dave Masson Real Estate

@tericonrad

Caroline Gosselin

CEO, The Experience NJ Team

eXp Realty

@carolineparistexasnj

Sam Powell

Realtor, Speaker, Trainer

Dreamtown Realty, Chicago

@sampowell

Laura Fangman

Realtor, Trainer, Consultant

Doorbell Real Estate

@Laurafangman

Christian Harris

Managing Broker, Podcaster

Sea-Town Team, eXp

@christianharris

Heather Scott

Realtor, Broker, Forest Hill Real Estate

@heatherscott

AJ Canaria

Creative Producer, Moxiworks

@ajcanaria