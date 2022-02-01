Inman is proud to announce the 2022 class of our elite group of Inman brand advocates, the 2022 Inman Global Ambassador Team.
This year marks the 11th year of the program, which recognizes and celebrates the most passionate real estate agents, brokers and entrepreneurs across the globe.
Connecting with community is a powerful thing.
Since its inception over a decade ago, the Inman Ambassador program has grown in prestige and global reach. It has fostered relationships that have launched industry start-ups, elevated the Inman community and become a career catalyst for many rising stars in real estate through Inman events, publishing and creative social media influence.
“I’m thrilled to work so closely with this incredibly influential group. Inman Ambassadors have played a huge role beyond Inman events to nurture and support our industry. They have been invited to the program based on their knowledge, high standards of experience in the industry, elite networks, incredible humanity and authentic relationships.” — Laura Monroe, Inman’s global head of community.
Each member is a real estate influencer and extension of the Inman brand focused on actively sharing their knowledge and expertise with fellow colleagues and the larger Inman community in the field and online. They have demonstrated outstanding leadership and are loyal advocates who consistently go above and beyond to support others on their journey and others with Inman.
This group will embark on a year filled with leadership at Inman events, career development, knowledge sharing, exclusive speaking opportunities and connection with other Inman community members and global brands.
Get to know our 2022 Inman Ambassador Team by checking out their profiles and connecting with them below:
Laurie Weston Davis
Broker/Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate
VP of Industry Relations, Rate My Agent
Joe Schutt
Broker/Owner, Unit Realty Group
Tara Christianson
Digital Strategist, REA Group, Australia
Peter Brewer
Real Estate Industry Advocate
Australia
Nikki Beauchamp
Global Real Estate Advisor, Engel & Völkers
New York
Barbara Betts
Broker/Founder, The RECollective
Realtor
California
Tiffany Kjellander
Broker/Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Porchlight Properties
New Jersey
Nina Dosanjh
Director, Strategic Alliances and Technology
Vanguard Properties
San Francisco
Brad Allen
Co-Founder
The ART of Real Estate & Insurance, Align Mortgage
South Carolina
Molly McKinley
EVP of Industry Relations, Rate My Agent
North Carolina
Katie Ahern Clancy
Realtor, The Cape House
William Raveis
Massachusetts
Marci James
Industry Relations, realtor.com
Denver
Sarita Dua
Principal Broker, Keller Williams Professionals
Portland OR
Kinga Mills
Realtor Associate, Hawaii Life Brokers
Jackie Soto
Broker/Owner, e-homes
California
Melissa Salazar
Broker, Business Development Manager
Royal LePage Meadowtowne Realty
Canada
Ashley Houseman
Associate Broker, The Houseman Team
Keller Williams
Elizabeth Vaynerchuk Novello
REALTOR®, Prominent Properties
Sotheby’s International Realty
New Jersey
Bret Calltharp
Director of Business Development, MoxiWorks
Matt Richling
Realtor, RE/MAX Hallmark Realty Group
Canada
Joseph Magasaysay
VP of Business Development
Better Homes and Gardens Preferred Properties
Amber Salmon
Realtor, RE/MAX Concepts
Iowa
Jay Luebke
Director of Agent Engagement
ERA Real Estate
Shannon Buss
Professional Development Manager
Randall Realtors, Compass
Rhode Island
Sabrina Brown
Realtor, Founder, Broker/Owner
Brown & Brown Real Estate
Fresno CA
Stacey Soleil
Head of Community and Industry Relations
Follow-up Boss
Inman contributor
Teri Conrad
Director of Marketing & Administration
Dave Masson Real Estate
Caroline Gosselin
CEO, The Experience NJ Team
eXp Realty
Sam Powell
Realtor, Speaker, Trainer
Dreamtown Realty, Chicago
Laura Fangman
Realtor, Trainer, Consultant
Doorbell Real Estate
Christian Harris
Managing Broker, Podcaster
Sea-Town Team, eXp
Heather Scott
Realtor, Broker, Forest Hill Real Estate
AJ Canaria
Creative Producer, Moxiworks
