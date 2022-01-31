Inman reached out to more than 200 of the country’s top agents by transaction sides and sales volume and asked one simple question: What’s your advice for agents launching careers in 2022?

With the number of Realtors reaching an all-time high in 2021 and the surplus of active homes for sale straddling an all-time low, thriving, surviving — or even merely staying afloat — has become more difficult than ever for new agents struggling to make a dent in the real estate industry in 2022.

Are open houses a waste of time or an essential way to build your business? How much time should an agent spend each week on lead generation? How much money should they spend on marketing and brand building, and how quickly can a striver expect to see a healthy payout?

Inman set out to provide new agents the fundamentals from which to grow from the nation’s top Realtors. What we received after soliciting advice from more than 200 agents, many of them among RealTrends’ top performers, went above and beyond the bromides to modern advice that touched on everything from the best sales philosophies in the new year to the efficacy of video text messaging.

What’s clear is that a majority of the agents who shared their tips, tricks and hacks — be they from Tahlequa or Belle Plaine, Santa Rosa Beach or Lansing — emphasized lead generation, training and putting clients’ needs first, proving, once again, that some things never change.

“As agents, finding business is the job, and conducting business is the reward,” wrote Matt Menard, co-founder of Austin Real Estate Experts in Texas and the No. 8 ranked agent in the U.S. for transactions in 2021, according to Real Trends. “Unless you have all the business you can handle, you should be lead generating three hours per day, four to five days per week.”

Go ahead and peruse, skim and commit to memory the 89 pieces of advice put forth by nearly 50 experts, organized into categories, including technology, getting started and mentorships. Throughout the post highlighted tips can be shared on social media, and the agents who provided them will be saluted.

But if there’s one tip new agents should walk away with, perhaps it’s from Kyle Seyboth, founder of the Seyboth Team at Century 21 in Seekonk, Massachusetts, who said it best. Mixed metaphors, be damned!

“Throw spaghetti at the wall and see what sticks — then throw gasoline on the stuff that makes sense.”

Table of Contents

GETTING STARTED AS A REAL ESTATE AGENT

Tell them to respect your time

Amanda Bell

At Home Realty

You can take all the classes, but it’s the “work” that builds your business. The mistake many make is not treating it as a job. You must set consistent work hours.

It’s easy to allow others to infringe upon these set hours because you may not be busy at first, but treat it as a real job and ask others to respect the time you need to build your business.

Amanda Bell is a licensed real estate agent with At Home Realty in Ashland City, Tennessee. In 2021 she ranked #53 out of 250 agents for transactions sides, with 201. Contact her here.

Find a unique value proposition

Ronnie Glomb

Your Town Realty

Create a unique value proposition that’s different than what everyone in your market is doing.

This would include creating hyper-local landing pages, with unique domain names, incentives for both buyers and sellers to use your services.

Have a written plan and have someone hold you accountable for it and make revisions constantly.

Ronnie Glomb is a licensed real estate agent with Your Town Realty in Morristown, New Jersey. In 2021, he ranked #38 out of 250 agents for transaction sides, with 231. Contact him here.

Get some training

Sunni Goentzel

J.P. Weigand & Sons

Attend a Ninja Installation. You’ll learn so many valuable things, including how to best serve others, systems to have in place and tools that have proven results of success.

Sunni Goentzel is a licensed real estate agent with J.P. Weigand and Sons in Belle Plaine, Kansas. In 2021 she ranked #249 among approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 124. Contact her here.

Get a system in place

Darren James

Darren James & Associates eXp Realty

As a new agent, the first thing I’d recommend is developing consistent systems and processes.

Find a specific time to lead-generate daily and be consistent.

A system for daily follow-up with new leads and past clients.

Darren James is a licensed broker-owner with Darren James & Associates eXp Realty in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. In 2021, he ranked #24 among approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 261. Contact him here.

Be a machine

Matt Menard

Austin Real Estate Experts

To be successful, you must make the mental shift to view yourself as a “professional lead generator.”

As agents, finding business is the job, and conducting business is the reward.

Start by making sure you have a written database, preferably entered into a CRM (client relationship management) tool, and make sure everyone in your sphere of influence knows you are an agent and ready to serve their real estate needs as quickly as possible.

There are many distracting industry activities that feel like you are working in real estate, but unless you have all the business you can handle, you should be lead generating three hours per day, four to five days per week.

Matt Menard is a licensed real estate agent with Austin Real Estate Experts, in Austin, Texas. In 2021, he ranked #8 out of 250 agents for transaction sides, with 483. Contact him here.

Get into the habit

Melissa Goldstein Tucci

Coldwell Banker West San Diego

Daily habits are imperative to this industry, let alone to a successful career.

Constantly doing the same tasks and items to create long-term beneficial outcomes is important to sticking with your habits and getting success out of them.

Like having a workout routine or eating healthy, having that same mindset in your real estate business and keeping things constant is what truly will get you the highest potential you can obtain and continue to allow you to grow personally and professionally.

Melissa Goldstein Tucci is a licensed real estate agent with Coldwell Banker in San Diego, California. During 2021, she ranked #130 out of 250 agents for transaction sides, with 150.30. Contact her here.

CHOOSING A FOCUS IN REAL ESTATE

Find an expertise and own it

Kendall Butler

F.L.I. Properties

Always prove your value.

This is the most difficult market I’ve ever seen. The reason: My biggest competition is for sale by owners or uneducated agents sticking a sign in the front yard and the home selling FAST.

In this market, little skill is required. There are more agents than listings. So how do you stand out? Be the expert and always prove your value. KNOW what’s in your seller’s best interest.

Kendall Butler is the owner and broker of F.L.I. Properties, a boutique real estate brokerage based in LaGrange, Georgia, servicing Georgia and Alabama. In 2021, she ranked #118 among approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 153. Contact her here.

Sniff out the underserved niche

Ben Caballero

HomesUSA.com

Real estate has many areas in which agents can specialize, at least 46 and counting.

When I suggest specializing in a particular area of real estate, many will ask, “Which one?” I tell them to assess their skills, preferences, interests and background. In short, what do you like and what area of real estate could serve better than others?

In addition to commercial and residential options, there are apartments, land, farms and ranches, hospitality, industrial and short sales, to name a few. Plus, within those areas, there are leasing specialties. Here are two examples:

There is a very successful agent who specializes in restaurant properties. Restaurants turn over a lot, and he knows the business. Maybe he waited tables when he was in college.

Roger Staubach, the former Dallas Cowboy quarterback, created a very successful company specializing in representing companies leasing offices. He knew the market and used that knowledge to negotiate for tenants. It was a very underserved niche until he came along.

Ben Caballero is a licensed real estate agent with HomesUSA.com in Dallas,Texas. In 2020, he ranked #1 among approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 6,438. Contact him here.

Once you’ve figured out your specialty, stay laser-focused

David Cobb

RE/MAX 10 New Lenox

There are a million ways to get started, but you can’t do them all.

Focus on one or two things and stay laser-focused. Do those two things really well. I focused on for sale by owner (FSBO’s). I previewed homes and met with sellers. The more sellers I could meet, the better. Show them that you’re personable and knowledgeable. Make an impression and follow up!

David J. Cobb is a licensed real estate agent with RE/MAX 10 in New Lenox, Illinois. In 2021, he ranked 249 out of approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 124.Contact him here.

Don’t be a jack of all trades, master of none

Greg Harrelson

Greg Harrelson Team C21

As a new agent, you want to resist the temptation of trying to do everything you hear may work.

Focus on a few proven tasks — like daily prospecting — and repeat it every day. The faster you embrace repetitious boredom, the faster you build your production.

Top producers get to the top by repeating the activities that get them business. Like, calling expireds every day. Or, talking to FSBO’s every day.

Repetition leads you to skills mastery and once you master those skills, your conversion ratios will improve and now you have a predictable and duplicatable business.

Greg Harrelson is a licensed real estate agent with Century 21 The Harrelson Group in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. In 2020, he ranked #168 among approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 139.50. Contact him here.

CHOOSING A HOUSING MARKET

Choose a market where you get the best return

Kendall Butler

F.L.I. Properties

If you’re a hustler and willing to study the market, willing to work long hours and willing to invest your time, money and effort into a career, do it where you get the best return.

Look at your lifestyle. Look at the market. Look at the volume of home sales. Look at the number of agents. Look at the quality level of the agents. Look at the average home sale price. Look at the depth and breadth of the market. Look at the growth potential. Look at the gaps in the market. Look at commuting times. Look at traffic. Look at community amenities.

Make SURE you’re entering the market you have the best potential to be successful in, with the highest return. Not just money, but lifestyle too.

Kendall Butler is the owner and broker of F.L.I. Properties, a boutique real estate brokerage based in LaGrange, Georgia, servicing Georgia and Alabama. In 2021, she ranked #118 among approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 153. Contact her here.

Study the MLS — every day

Nikki Lagouros

Property Collective

When I started, I studied the MLS every day, checking all different neighborhoods and knowing the Northern VA market like the back of my hand.

Become a local market expert and see why your clients should choose you.

Nikki Lagouros is a licensed real estate agent with Property Collective in Great Falls, Virginia. In 2021, she ranked #155 out of approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 142. Contact her here.

REAL ESTATE LEAD GENERATION

Be a politician

Amanda Bell

At Home Realty

Remember, everyone you come in contact with is a potential client. Always put your best self out there. Being a Realtor is like being a politician: You will do a lot of shaking hands and kissing babies.

Amanda Bell is a licensed real estate agent with At Home Realty in Ashland City, Tennessee. In 2021, she ranked #53 out of 250 agents for transactions sides, with 201. Contact her here.

Create your own listings

Beau Blankenship

Engel & Völkers 30A Beaches

If you’re struggling in a low inventory market, think outside the box and create your own listings.

Find investors you can lean on to build spec homes that will create more open house opportunities, and keep building on those contacts.

Beau Blankenship is a license partner and real estate adviser with Engel & Völkers 30A Beaches in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. In 2021, he ranked #36 among approximately 250 agents by sales volume, with $249,048,606. Contact him here.

Prospect 24/7

Melissa Greer

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Yost & Little Realty

Remember, prospecting is a 24/7 part of our profession. Make sure everyone knows what you do.

Get involved in local nonprofits. Support the community that you hope will support your business.

Melissa Greer is a licensed real estate agent with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in Greensboro, North Carolina. In 2021, she ranked #87 out of approximately 250 agents nationwide for transaction sides, with 170. Contact her here.

If it’s Sunday, it’s an open house

Stacey Hennessey

Stacey Hennessey & Co. Team C21

As a new agent, I had more time on my hands than money, so I would host open houses every Sunday.

If I didn’t have my own listings, I would ask to help other agents with their opens.

Later in the afternoon and early evenings, I would call for sale by owners (FSBOs) and expireds. My first listing as an agent was for an FSBO. [The client] stopped me during my presentation and asked if I could follow him over to his fiance’s house because she needed to sell too. I got two listings.

You never know what your day will bring. Build habits such as going into the office every day, time blocking, making those calls. They will pay off.

Stacey Hennessey is a licensed real estate agent with Century 21 Stacey Hennessey & Co. in Appleton, Wisconsin. In 2021, she ranked #90 among approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 165. Contact her here.

Go to the gym

Nikki Lagouros

Property Collective

A great way to generate leads is to think of your sphere of influence — family, friends, people you meet out at the gym, restaurants, anywhere!

Nikki Lagouros is a licensed real estate agent with Property Collective in Great Falls, Virginia. In 2021, she ranked #155 out of approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 142. Contact her here.

Narrow in on two neighborhoods

Anne Lusk

Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty

Find at least two neighborhoods of at least 100 homes.

Send handwritten notes, hand-addressed to every homeowner that’s not currently listed, offering to do a comparative market analysis of their property in this ever-changing market.

Include last year’s previous sales.

Pick a neighborhood that is more of a starter neighborhood with a high inventory turnover.

It takes six contacts for the people to remember you. So the once-and-done approach won’t work! You need to be persistent and offer information that would be helpful to a future seller.

Research to make sure no one is in the do-not-call list and follow up with a phone call saying something such as, “Your neighbor’s home just went under contract. I’m sure other buyers missed out on getting this home. Now would be a great time to sell! When would be best to meet in person?”

Ask them if days, nights or weekends would work best.

Anne Lusk is a licensed broker-owner with Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. In 2021, she ranked #94 among approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 163.25. Contact her here.

Invite the neighbors

Katie Murphy

Shorewest Realtors

One thing that can really grow your business and does not cost a lot is holding open houses.

This allows you to get in front of people. When I hold an open house, I also invite the surrounding neighbors. I mail or put a flyer on the door, letting them know when it will be held.

You never know, they might be thinking of selling soon or have a family friend that might want to live close to them. If you don’t have your own properties to hold open houses, ask the agents in your office if you can help hold their new listings open. Make sure to give good feedback to the listing agent right after the open.

Katie Murphy is a licensed broker associate with Shorewest Realtors in Greenfield, Wisconsin. In 2021, she ranked #147 among approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 144. Contact her here.

Squeeze in as many open houses as possible on weekends

Gary Newton

RE/MAX Real Estate Professionals

Open houses work.

Do at least three on Saturday and Sunday. Ask another agent if you can host his or her listings open.

Gary Newton is a licensed broker with RE/MAX Real Estate Professionals in Lansing, Michigan. In 2021, he ranked #183 among approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 135. Contact him here.

Outbound calls

Abe Safa

Century 21 The Harrelson Group

One of the most valuable things a new agent can do early on in their career is get in the habit of lead generation daily!

Leads are the lifeline of the business, and the sooner one starts, the quicker their career will take off.

There are many ways to lead generate. My personal choice was, and still is, outbound calls. I quickly built a sustainable business that got me to over 100 transactions a year by my third year in the business, and to over 170 by my sixth year.

Generate leads, build a database, nurture that database, follow up when you are supposed to — and watch your business grow. Follow this strategy and watch how, year after year, you get more and more inbound calls from your database, past clients and referrals, and generate more business with less effort.

Start smart and you will grow fast.

Abe Safa is a licensed broker with Century 21 The Harrelson Group in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. In 2021, he ranked #201 among approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 132. Contact him here.

Attack your market with everything you’ve got

Mario Venancio

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach

In generating leads I stick to the tried and true ways. Classic farming, postcards, door hangers, calling my sphere of influence, social media following the leaders in the industry and networking with Realtors throughout the country.

Follow the top agents on LinkedIn and Instagram. Posting strong content and supporting my followers.

When listing a property or selling a property, I attack the area via social media, phone calls, postcards and market statistics. This is a constant process and, like any of my strategies, this must be done consistently, every day. You must continuously fill your pipeline. This is what has made me the #1 agent in New Jersey and nationally ranked by the Wall Street Journal for years.

Mario Venancio is a licensed Realtor sales associate with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach in Rumson, New Jersey. In 2021, he ranked #4 among approximately 191 agents for transaction sides, with 133. Contact him here.

NURTURING LEADS

Settle in for a long ride

Kendall Butler

F.L.I. Properties

The average lead time for a buyer is 13 months.

Make sure you’re the agent who educates this buyer on what they need to do to purchase a home.

Educate them on the market. Educate them on financing options. Nurture the lead and make sure you’re who they want to help walk them through the home purchase process once they’re ready.

Kendall Butler is the owner and broker of F.L.I. Properties, a boutique real estate brokerage based in LaGrange, Georgia, servicing Georgia and Alabama. In 2021, she ranked #118 among approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 153. Contact her here.

Organize a tour for newcomers

Melissa Greer

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Yost & Little Realty

Learn as much about your area as possible and develop a newcomer tour to sell the area.

Get involved in local nonprofits. Support the community that you hope will support your business.

Work on becoming the local real estate expert in your area.

Melissa Greer is a licensed agent with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in Greensboro, North Carolina. In 2021, she ranked #87 out of approximately 250 agents nationwide for transaction sides, with 170. Contact her here.

Consultative Sales

Steven Koleno

EXIT Strategy Realty

The success of agents in the future both new and old, will be based on understanding that the consumer’s behavior has been forever changed. A new agent would benefit more by learning new sales approaches like Consultative Sales over the outdated sales tactics still taught today.

Consultative selling focuses on building a relationship with a consumer, understanding their problems, and developing innovative solutions to their challenges. Consultative selling puts the consumer’s needs over the needs of the salesperson. So simply listen and help the consumer achieve their goals.

This valuable approach will give a new agent a good start at early success.

Steven Koleno is a licensed broker with EXIT Realty and the president of the Koleno Group in Chicago, Illinois. In 2021, he ranked #23 among approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 264.5. Contact him here.

Handwritten notes are key

Anne Lusk

Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty

The most important advice I was given is that you have to list to last.

As a new agent, you might say how do I do that? Step one is ASK! What I mean by that is start by sending handwritten notes telling all of your friends and family that you are a real estate agent.

You’re new, but you have the opportunity to spend 100 percent of your time focused on their listing, and you have the support of the organization you work for!

Anne Lusk is a licensed broker-owner with Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. In 2021, she ranked #94 among approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 163.25. Contact her here.

Give back to get back

Mario Venancio

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach

Giving back to the community is key.

I sponsor charities, schools and community events.

As a result, I often get referrals from people I’ve never met. I attack every angle consistently so when people decide to buy or sell, they’ve seen me in so many different ways over many years I’m the go-to agent. Trustworthy and committed to the best interests of my clients.

Mario Venancio is a licensed Realtor sales associate with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach in Rumson, New Jersey. In 2021, he ranked #4 among approximately 191 agents for transaction sides, with 133. Contact him here.

WORKING WITH REAL ESTATE CLIENTS

You’re an educator, NOT a salesperson

Kendall Butler

F.L.I. Properties

Don’t settle with what they “want” for their home.

Educate the seller and inform them of their equity and prepare them for realistic expectations.

Make it your goal to earn every client for life, not for one transaction.

You are an educator, NOT a salesperson.

Kendall Butler is the owner and broker of F.L.I. Properties, a boutique real estate brokerage based in LaGrange, Georgia, servicing Georgia and Alabama. In 2021 she ranked #118 among approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 153. Contact her here.

Transparency is key

Nikki Lagouros

Property Collective

Stay strong and be consistent.

Know what it takes to craft winning offers and be very transparent with your clients on what kind of market we’re in.

Prepare them for the aggressiveness in the market because a lot of people are purchasing their first home with the interest rates being so low.

Nikki Lagouros is a licensed real estate agent with Property Collective in Great Falls, Virginia. In 2021, she ranked #155 out of approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 142. Contact her here.

Manage expectations

Laurie Lundeen

Coldwell Banker Realty

Working for your clients means managing your clients’ expectations and keeping them within the boundaries of the contract.

Keep good records and know your numbers – numbers never lie!

Lauire Lundeen is a licensed real estate agent with Coldwell Banker Realty in Green Valley, AZ. In 2021, she ranked #117 among approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 153. Contact her here.

Be nice

Darlene Streit

Sotheby’s International Realty

Communicating respectfully is key for success, along with setting realistic expectations for how the transaction process will unfold.

My advice is not to get emotional, and realize this is a business transaction. Keep your eye on the end result, which is a successful outcome for all involved, whatever that may wind up looking like.

Darlene Streit is a licensed real estate agent with Sotheby’s International Real Estate in Santa Fe, NM. In 2021, she ranked #17 among approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 286. Contact her here.

Adapt or die

Kimberly Taylor

NextHome First Class

You must always transition to the needs of the buyers and sellers.

Inflation, COVID and politics are current obstacles that we have to transform to and overcome to be able to succeed in this business.

Today’s real estate world has changed drastically.

Kimberly Taylor is a licensed real estate agent with NextHome First Class in Freeport, Illinois. In 2021, she ranked #21 among approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 276. Contact her here.

It’s a big deal

Mary Wallace

Coldwell Banker Realty

Remember, it’s a privilege to help people with one of the most important transactions of their life.

If your heart is focused on helping others and you are willing to put in the effort, you can be very successful!

Mary Wallace is a licensed broker with Coldwell Banker Realty in Oak Lawn, Illinois. In 2021, she ranked #33 out of approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 241. Contact her here.

THE REAL ESTATE TRANSACTION

Pile up your sales early

Blake Cannon

Cannon Cleary McGraw

Pile on your sales as early as possible, do the incredible job that every Inman subscriber does and NEVER EVER stop learning and implementing.

Create such momentum and success that your competitors stop trying to beat you. Go get em’!”

Blake Cannon is an associate broker and partner with Cannon Cleary McGraw in Oxford, MS. Since starting real estate in January 2007, Blake has closed over $125 million in real estate transactions with the #1 ranked firm in Oxford, MS. Contact him here.

All transactions are different

Melissa Greer

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Yost & Little Realty

Never get complacent or stop trying to improve and learn new ways of doing business. Never think you know it all. Keep up with market trends and know your business.

Be creative and think outside the box. All transactions are different.

Melissa Greer is a licensed real estate agent with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in Greensboro, North Carolina. In 2021, she ranked #87 out of out of approximately 250 agents nationwide for transaction sides, with 170. Contact her here.

Don’t sweat the small stuff

Darlene Streit

Sotheby’s International Realty

Avoid getting lost in the details.

Buyers and sellers often fixate on a minor issue and want to terminate because of it. I routinely move to a successful closing by providing alternate perspectives, which changes the focus on an issue that could cause a deal to falter. And the issues almost always melt away.

Clients are often emotionally overwhelmed by a real estate transaction and look to me for solutions. Maintaining perspective while communicating respectfully has helped me close many deals that would have been lost otherwise. This generates referrals, repeat business, and bolsters my productivity significantly.

Darlene Streit is a licensed real estate agent with Sotheby’s International Real Estate in Santa Fe, NM. In 2021, she ranked #17 among approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 286. Contact her here.

Treat every transaction as if it were your own

Stephanie Vitacco

Keller Williams Encino-Sherman Oaks

My advice would be to look at each transaction as if it were your own or that of your family.

Never think about the money and always put your client first. Taking care of their needs is a must. If you put their needs first, your own will follow. Give yourself time to learn your craft. Don’t be afraid to ask for help or admit when you don’t know something.

Clients will appreciate and sense when you have their best interest at heart.

Stephanie Vitacco is a licensed real estate agent for Keller Williams in Encino, California. In 2021, she ranked #58 out of approximately 250 agents nationwide for transaction sides, with 193.5. Contact her here.

Get someone to guide you through your first few transactions

Mary Wallace

Coldwell Banker Realty

It takes a tremendous amount of education and dedication to become a successful Realtor. Finding a mentor is a good first step.

When I started at Coldwell Banker, my broker assigned me an amazing mentor who guided me through my first two or three transactions, answering my questions, attending appointments and making sure I knew every line of contracts or paperwork.

Mary Wallace is a licensed broker with Coldwell Banker Realty in Oak Lawn, Illinois. In 2021, she ranked #33 out of approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 241. Contact her here.

RETAINING REAL ESTATE CLIENTS

Success comes in waves

Mark Abdel

RE/MAX Advantage Plus

Dream big, have a plan, and execute by closing deals with integrity and building relationships.

Success comes in waves, and the most resilient agent builds long-term relationships by always putting the client first.

Mark Abdel is a licensed real estate agent with RE/MAX Advantage Plus in Savage, Minnesota. In 2021, he ranked #75 among approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 178. Contact him here.

Meet the parents

Cindy Cahill

Realty Executives Select

It’s not about the pay — the pay comes when you do a good job for your clientele.

If you truly care about the needs of your clients, they’ll feel that and will be lifelong clients and refer their friends and family.

Starting early — collecting your “spheres of influence” to stay in touch — is extremely helpful. Stay in front of them to “remind” them you are there to help them.

Cindy Cahill is a licensed broker with Realty Executives Select in Taylor Mill, Kentucky. In 2021, she ranked #34 among approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 240. Contact her here.

If you don’t know the answer, be honest

David Cobb

RE/MAX 10 New Lenox

Building a successful real estate business is like using building blocks. Treat each client with honesty, respect and hard work. If you don’t know the answer, be honest. They’ll respect and appreciate you.

It will take time to build those blocks as the foundation of your business, but if you do it the right way, it will pay dividends for years to come.

David J. Cobb is a licensed real estate agent with RE/MAX 10 in New Lenox, Illinois. In 2021, he ranked 249 out of approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 124. Contact him here.

Don’t forget: Home is personal

Melissa Greer

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Yost & Little Realty

Understand the importance of home.

Residential real estate is a service profession. Sell the city, but finding someone’s home is personal and means so much.

Melissa Greer is a licensed real estate agent with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in Greensboro, North Carolina. In 2021, she ranked #87 out of approximately 250 agents nationwide for transaction sides, with 170. Contact her here.

Starbucks card for the win

Stacey Hennessey

Stacey Hennessey & Co. Team C21

From time to time I send a note card with a gift card for Starbucks, Panera, etc., to random past clients saying it is “random acts of kindness day, and today is your lucky day.”

That’s always a hit, and very appreciated.

Stacey Hennessey is a licensed real estate agent with Century 21 Stacey Hennessey & Co. in Appleton, Wisconsin. In 2021, she ranked #90 among approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 165. Contact her here.

End your emails with an invitation

Jason Saphire

EntryOnly.com HomeZu

Be as responsive as possible.

Whenever a client calls, they speak with a live person. I highly recommend utilizing a 24/7 live answering service for when you’re not available. Even if the receptionist just takes a message and says you’ll call them back, it’s better than the call going straight to your voicemail.

Also, tell clients you check and respond to emails continuously throughout the day. Clients don’t expect you to respond at midnight, but if you do, they’ll be very impressed.

I end all my emails with “Feel free to call/email with any questions, and I can walk you through anything.”

Ninety-nine percent of the time a client won’t bother you, but it makes them feel like you’re their personal go-to expert.

Jason Saphire is a licensed broker and founder of EntryOnly.com in Sharon, Massachusetts. In 2021, he ranked #4 among approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 677. Contact him here.

REAL ESTATE BRANDING & MARKETING

Communicate who you are the old fashioned way

Christa Huffstickler

Engel & Völkers Atlanta

Although the way we advertise, the tools we use to communicate and transact business have changed, the core fundamental of our business remains the same: It is built on relationships.

First, build your foundation by focusing on your sphere of influence. New technology, social media and digital marketing are all building blocks that should be utilized — but they are not your foundation.

Second, align yourself with successful people. Now more than ever, successful real estate agents need assistance with their business. Find ways to add value as a mentee, or better yet, secure a position as an assistant. This will provide connectivity to the market and opportunities to grow.

Christa Huffstickler is the founder, CEO and license partner of Engel & Völkers Atlanta in Atlanta, Georgia. In 2021, she ranked #178 among approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 136. Contact her here.

Authenticity is key

Gary Newton

RE/MAX Real Estate Professionals

Market the heck out of yourself.

Be authentic, genuine, and provide value.

Gary Newton is a licensed broker with RE/MAX Real Estate Professionals in Lansing, Michigan. In 2021, he ranked #183 among approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 135. Contact him here.

Get out and stay out

Kimberly Taylor

NextHome First Class

As a new agent carving out a career, it’s important to start making your brand. Name and face recognition matter. When people think of real estate, they need to think of YOU! Work your sphere of influence.

Building your brand includes volunteering in the community — schools, churches, social organizations.

Be present at any public marketing opportunities. I come from a town of about 25,000. I was young, eager and determined to succeed.

Connect with people who understand the housing market. Network with lenders, appraisers and inspectors. As you grow in this business, you’ll begin to rely on all of them for referrals and you’ll be happy to pass them along as well.

Kimberly Taylor is a licensed real estate agent with NextHome First Class in Freeport, Illinois. In 2021, she ranked #21 among approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 276. Contact her here.

Be very online

Greg White

Imagine Home Realty

My advice for our new agents has always been, find a way to make yourself stick out without spending a ton of money to do so.

Get creative. Find ways to reach people without paid advertising. Something like 85 percent of real estate transactions initiate online these days. Make yourself known there.

Be the first person that every person you know thinks of when it comes time to buy or sell. The days of farming a neighborhood and sending out a calendar once a year are over.

Greg White is principal broker-owner of Imagine Home Realty in Warren, Michigan. In 2021, he ranked #25 among approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 258. Contact him here.

MANAGING YOUR TIME AS A REAL ESTATE AGENT

Law of large numbers

Amanda Bell

At Home Realty

Time is your most valuable commodity, and you have to figure out how to meet the most potential clients.

Not all of them will pan out, but it only takes one to get the ball rolling.

Amanda Bell is a licensed real estate agent with At Home Realty in Ashland City, Tennessee. In 2021 she ranked #53 out of 250 agents for transactions sides, with 201. Contact her here.

Create daily goals, and stick to them

Beau Blankenship

Engel & Völkers 30A Beaches

One piece of advice for new agents beginning their real estate career is to stay consistent.

Real estate is a game of longevity, no matter what market you’re working in. Create daily goals and hold yourself accountable. If you stay consistent and grind full time, you will create your own success.

Not many agents will succeed right away. Don’t give up because success is in the long-term game.

Beau Blankenship is a license partner and real estate adviser with Engel & Völkers 30A Beaches in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. In 2021, he ranked #36 among approximately 250 agents by sales volume, with $249,048,606. Contact him here.

Early to bed, early to rise

Edna Kimble

Century 21 Wright Real Estate

Don’t buy into the adage that a successful Realtor needs to be up till midnight working deals.

Ninety-nine percent of everything you do after 9 p.m. is junk. Junk TV, junk food, junk social media, junk drinking, junk responses because you’re tired — or drunk.

Early to bed. Get lots of sleep and respond with a clear mind at 7 a.m. instead.

Edna Kimble is a licensed realtor for Century 21 Wright Real Estate and has worked in real estate for almost 20 years in Cherokee County, Oklahoma. She has been the #1 Century 21 Agent in the United States for the past 2 consecutive years. Kimble closed over 202 units in 2021 and led a team of 3 that closed a combined total of 345 units. Contact her here.

Set aside time for follow-ups

Nikki Lagouros

Property Collective

The hardest part about being a Realtor is following up.

Always block out one or two hours dedicated to following up with your leads and clients.

Nikki Lagouros is a licensed real estate agent with Property Collective in Great Falls, Virginia. In 2021, she ranked #155 out of approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 142. Contact her here.

It’s not a 9-to-5

Gary Newton

RE/MAX Real Estate Professionals

Get to work.

This is not a 9-5. It’s 60-plus-hour work weeks.

Gary Newton is a licensed broker with RE/MAX Real Estate Professionals in Lansing, Michigan. In 2021, he ranked #183 among approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 135. Contact him here.

MANAGING MONEY AS A REAL ESTATE AGENT

Patience and persistence

Blake Cannon

Cannon Cleary McGraw

If you’re smart, industrious, and conscientious, you will succeed on your own through patience, persistence, constant learning and implementation.

The leads and sales that you will obtain in short order will allow you to exponentially compound your business over time. The high number of sales you make in the beginning is like investing a huge chunk of money early on and letting compounding interest do its job.

Blake Cannon is an associate broker and partner with Cannon Cleary McGraw in Oxford, MS. Since starting real estate in January 2007, Blake has closed over $125 million in real estate transactions with the #1 ranked firm in Oxford, MS. Contact him here.

Establish a marketing budget

Christa Huffstickler

Engel & Völkers Atlanta

Remember that you are a business.

Establish a business plan, set goals, establish a marketing budget and follow through every day.

Bottom line; don’t get distracted. Stay focused on building your foundation and layer in technology and tools as you grow.

Christa Huffstickler is the founder, CEO and license partner of Engel & Völkers Atlanta in Atlanta, Georgia. In 2021 she ranked #178 among approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 136. Contact her here.

COLLEAGUES, PEERS & MENTORS IN REAL ESTATE

Do your research before picking a brokerage

Sunni Goentzel

J.P. Weigand & Sons

Research brokerages before committing! Having a supportive broker-manager and mentor are crucial to success.

Sunni Goentzel is a licensed real estate agent with J.P. Weigand and Sons in Belle Plaine, Kansas. In 2021, she ranked #249 among approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 124. Contact her here.

People do business with people they like

Melissa Greer

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Yost & Little Realty

Always play well with others. This is a relationship business.

I value all relationships, not just with clients but contractors, other agents, co-workers and community leaders. People do business with people they like.

Melissa Greer is a licensed real estate agent with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in Greensboro, North Carolina. In 2021, she ranked #87 out of approximately 250 agents nationwide for transaction sides, with 170. Contact her here.

Join the right squad

Jude Hodge

RE/MAX Coast and Country

You need to have a strong support system at work.

For me, it’s my principal broker, Bret Curtis. I truly love what I do, and I enjoy the journey.

Jude Hodge is a broker and Realtor with RE/MAX Coast and Country in Brookings, Oregon. In 2021, she ranked #112 among approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 154. Contact her here.

Befriend a top producer

Darin Greear

Long & Foster Real Estate

I always tell newer agents to befriend one or more top producers in their office and ask if you can help them with showings, put up signs, or anything at all.

Most top producers are willing to help a newer person out because everyone was new at one point and they may have some business that they can pass on to you.

You must always be willing to help when they call.

Darin Greear is a licensed real estate agent with Long & Foster Real Estate in Blacksburg, Virginia. In 2021, he ranked #109 among approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 155.48. Contact him here.

Find a mentor that you respect

Melissa Greer

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Yost & Little Realty

Find a mentor who aligns with your value system.

Melissa Greer is a licensed real estate agent with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in Greensboro, North Carolina. In 2021, she ranked #87 out of approximately 250 agents nationwide for transaction sides, with 170. Contact her here.

Pass it on

Gary Newton

RE/MAX Real Estate Professionals

Constantly educate yourself.

Get a mentor and learn the business inside and out. You’ll learn that you don’t know what you don’t know.

Don’t be afraid to share what you learn. Give value.

Gary Newton is a licensed broker with RE/MAX Real Estate Professionals in Lansing, Michigan. In 2021, he ranked #183 among approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 135. Contact him here.

STAYING EDUCATED

Every opportunity is a gift

Kendall Butler

F.L.I. Properties

Opportunity leads to opportunity. Treat every single opportunity as a gift. Even if you don’t win the account, the opportunity should be a learning experience.

Kendall Butler is the owner and broker of F.L.I. Properties, a boutique real estate brokerage based in LaGrange, Georgia, servicing Georgia and Alabama. In 2021 she ranked #118 among approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 153. Contact her here.

Podcasts for the win

Sunni Goentzel

J.P. Weigand & Sons

Never stop learning.

Immerse yourself in classes, podcasts, news articles, research, groups and your community.

Sunni Goentzel is a licensed real estate agent with J.P. Weigand and Sons in Belle Plaine, Kansas. In 2021 she ranked #249 among approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 124. Contact her here.

Watching the inspectors

Gary Newton

RE/MAX Real Estate Professionals

Learn what a home inspector looks at and the basics of construction.

Gary Newton is a licensed broker with RE/MAX Real Estate Professionals in Lansing, Michigan. In 2021, he ranked #183 among approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 135. Contact him here.

Shut up and listen!

Brody Tarter

RE/MAX Evolve

Shut the hell up and listen. STOP TALKING! Watch and listen.

No one cares what you did previously as a teacher, bank teller, stay-at-home mom or paralegal.

Nothing prepares you to be a successful agent like listening and watching top agents around you.

I’ll be the first to share and save everyone time. Your 90 hour pre-licensing class you took online while you ate a frozen pizza and stayed in your pajamas all day isn’t going to prepare you!

Listen to understand, not to respond!

Brody Tarter is a licensed real estate agent with RE/MAX Evolve in Winchester, IN. Brody consistently closes more than 250 transactions per year. Contact him here.

Keep an eye on Inman

Mario Venancio

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach

Read every day.

Updates from Inman are excellent, top agents and top coaches.

Be responsive at all times and provide a level of service people deserve.

Read one self improvement book per month.

Mario Venancio is a licensed Realtor sales associate with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach in Rumson, New Jersey. In 2021, he ranked #4 among approximately 191 agents for transaction sides, with 133. Contact him here.

Don’t sleep on self-improvement books

Mary Wallace

Coldwell Banker Realty

As you familiarize yourself with the basics (MLS, showing systems, lockboxes), create a spreadsheet of everyone you know to start building your sphere of influence.

Then reach out with valuable information personally and through social media. Read a self improvement book per month and listen to podcasts to help sharpen your people and problem solving skills.

Mary Wallace is a licensed broker with Coldwell Banker Realty in Oak Lawn, Illinois. In 2021, she ranked #33 out of approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 241. Contact her here.

REAL ESTATE TEAMS

Seek out a busy listing agent

Laurie McCarty

Coldwell Banker Preferred Realtors

My best piece of advice for new agents is to consider joining a real estate team!

As a new agent, you will join a brokerage but consider joining a team within that brokerage. Look for a team spearheaded by a busy listing Agent! This agent will typically have a large overflow of buyers and will pass those leads onto their team members.

Another perk? You’ll be learning the ropes of the business from a seasoned agent and receiving the support of a team backing you (e.g. transaction coordinator, marketing team, etc.).

Laurie McCarty is the owner and a sellers agent with The McCarty Group at Coldwell Banker Preferred Realtors in Bakersfield, California. In 2021 she ranked #90 among approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 165. Contact her here.

Want more sales? Join a team

Blake Cannon

Cannon Cleary McGraw

If you start on your own, working to obtain your own leads, you may receive a higher commission split, but decide whether or not it’s worth a larger percentage of a potentially smaller number of sales.

Blake Cannon is an associate broker and partner with Cannon Cleary McGraw in Oxford, MS. Since starting real estate in January 2007, Blake has closed over $125 million in real estate transactions with the #1 ranked firm in Oxford, MS. Contact him here.

REAL ESTATE TECHNOLOGY

Answer your phone

Meghan Oliver Clarkson

Long & Foster Real Estate

ANSWER YOUR PHONE! If you can’t answer, text the caller that you’ll call back in a certain time frame.

You can have all the technology & all the fancy systems but if you don’t have follow through and you don’t pick up the phone, you won’t survive in any market.

Meghan Oliver Clarkson is a licensed real estate agent with Long & Foster Real Estate in Chincoteague Island, Virginia. In 2021, she ranked #63 out of approximately 250 real estate agents for transactions sides, with 188.05. Contact her here.

Choose your CRM wisely

Connie Dornan

@properties Glenview North

There are several pertinent decisions and investments to make when starting a career in real estate, but the most basic that will help launch all the other steps one needs to make — the CRM.

Choose a CRM that you can afford and one that is easy to use, but make sure it also has capabilities of upgrading/customizing when your business grows to amazing heights.

Alternatively, your brokerage may offer a CRM as well. Upload all your friends, family and acquaintances. Associate their birthdays, closing anniversaries, other pertinent information about the individual and create reminders within your CRM. This will give you an opportunity to connect with these individuals.

It’s on these connections that you will build and grow your business along with managing your finances and what your ROI is on marketing/advertising activities.

Connie Dornan is a licensed broker with @properties Glenview North in Glenview, Illinois. In 2021, she ranked #149 among approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 143. Contact her here.

Return missed calls

Darin Greear

Long & Foster Real Estate

My advice to all new agents is pretty simple and the same as most any business person getting started in any type of business. The #1 thing to do is to answer your phone and call people back if you miss a call.

Follow up is huge in real estate. It’s hard to believe but a lot of agents are not very good about answering their phone or calling people back.

Darin Greear is a licensed real estate agent with Long & Foster Real Estate in Blacksburg, Virginia. In 2021, he ranked #109 among approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 155.48. Contact him here.

Don’t be a technophobe

Nikki Lagouros

Property Collective

Practical technological solutions. Technology is on our side and is making being a successful Realtor easier than ever. Some things can be automated to help make your life easier.

It’s important to do your research.

Nikki Lagouros is a licensed real estate agent with Property Collective in Great Falls, Virginia. In 2021, she ranked #155 out of approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 142. Contact her here.

Video text messaging works

Chad Schwendeman

EXIT Lakes Realty Premier

For new or existing agents I would suggest blocking out at least two hours a day for prospecting your sphere, past clients, current clients and internet leads.

We’re seeing great results from video text messages.

More than 90 percent of communication is nonverbal, so having the video text allows prospects to connect with you on a deeper level than just leaving a voice message.

Chad Schwendeman is broker/owner of EXIT Lakes Realty Premier in Baxter, Minnesota. In 2021, he ranked #56 among approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 195.3. Contact him here.

REAL ESTATE VIRTUES

Promises, promises

Meghan Oliver Clarkson

Long & Foster Real Estate

My best advice to other agents is, do what you say you’re going to do.

So often I hear buyers and sellers wish their agent followed through with their promises. I do that. It could be at 10 p.m., but I won’t go to bed without finishing out every single promise I made to my clients.

Meghan Oliver Clarkson is a licensed real estate agent with Long & Foster Real Estate in Chincoteague Island, Virginia. In 2021, she ranked #63 out of approximately 250 real estate agents for transactions sides, with 188.05. Contact her here.

Be a people person

Kim Erwin

Keller Williams Coastal Bend Island Properties, The Kim Erwin Team

This is not a business about money, despite outward appearances.

This is about the people. As a Realtor, you will sell homes every day of your life, navigating the pitfalls and stressors with ease because it is known territory. But the majority of clients complete a home sale or purchase only a couple of times in their lives, if that many. To them, this is a daunting task, filled with emotion and unknown processes.

Be patient. Be kind. Be empathetic. Remember that you are their safety net that they are relying on. If you take care of the people, success will follow.

Kim Erwin is a licensed real estate agent at Keller Williams Coastal Bend Island Properties, The Kim Erwin Team, in Corpus Christi, Texas. In 2021, she ranked #138 out of 250 agents for transaction sides, with 146. Contact her here.

Do unto others

Darin Greear

Long & Foster Real Estate

Always do what you say you’re going to do, and treat everyone the way you want to be treated.

Darin Greear is a licensed real estate agent with Long & Foster Real Estate in Blacksburg, Virginia. In 2021, he ranked #109 among approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 155.48. Contact him here.

Reputation matters

Melissa Greer

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Yost & Little Realty

Remember, your reputation is the only thing that arrives before you do.

Optimism, integrity, superior customer service, and care and compassion for all clients always.

Melissa Greer is a licensed real estate agent with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in Greensboro, North Carolina. In 2021, she ranked #87 out of approximately 250 agents nationwide for transaction sides, with 170. Contact her here.

It’s not always about homes

Nikki Lagouros

Property Collective

I attribute most of my success to putting the needs of my clients before my own. Providing value is something I do with every client — I always act in their best interest, and I’m never pushy or “salesy.”

We are building long-term relationships — not in this for a quick sale. Most of real estate is about building relationships with people, and there’s only a small portion that has to do with homes.

Nikki Lagouros is a licensed real estate agent with Property Collective in Great Falls, Virginia. In 2021, she ranked #155 out of approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 142. Contact her here.

Give back, get back

Gary Newton

RE/MAX Real Estate Professionals

Give back. You will reap tenfold what you give.

Gary Newton is a licensed broker with RE/MAX Real Estate Professionals in Lansing, Michigan. In 2021, he ranked #183 among approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 135. Contact him here.

Don’t neglect your family

Laura Sanders

RE/MAX In Motion

Being present with your family is really important. If I could go back in time I would have tried to spend less time on the phone and more time with my family. My children will never forget those behaviors.

Laura Sanders is a licensed real estate agent with Team Sanders of Re/Max In Motion in Coral Springs, FL. She led all RE/MAX agents in sales in Florida in 2019 and was #23 in the nationwide. Contact her here.

Even when they’re unbearable, be kind to the client

Mario Venancio

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach

The key to being successful in our businesses and creating longevity is to be kind to every agent, every prospect, every buyer and every seller. Even when it’s difficult.

I try to create a unique experience for each client, servicing them at the highest level whether it’s a rental or a $5 million sale. In the end, this pays off big and is like a wave in the ocean that keeps coming at you.

Mario Venancio is a licensed Realtor sales associate with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach in Rumson, New Jersey. In 2021, he ranked #4 among approximately 191 agents for transaction sides, with 133. Contact him here.

Motivate yourself

Jude Hodge

RE/MAX Coast and Country

It’s important to wake up every day and motivate yourself!

Keep a positive attitude, despite all the hard things that are thrown at you. Be the leader that your clients are looking for and that they’ve hired you to be.

Jude Hodge is a broker and Realtor with RE/MAX Coast and Country in Brookings, Oregon. In 2021, she ranked #112 among approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 154. Contact her here.

Eat healthy, think healthy

Gary Newton

RE/MAX Real Estate Professionals

Feed your mind, body, and spirit good, clean positive things. You need to be at your best.

Write down your goals. You cannot hit a target you do not see.

Don’t major in minor things. Be productive, NOT just busy.

Take time to rest and recover. It will help you stay fresh and revitalize your business.

Gary Newton is a licensed broker with RE/MAX Real Estate Professionals in Lansing, Michigan. In 2021, he ranked #183 among approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 135. Contact him here.

OVERCOMING ADVERSITY IN REAL ESTATE

Don’t be shy

Kamil Andrukiewicz

New Haus Group

Don’t be a shy agent!

Dive deep into everything you can. Shadow top agents. Host open houses. Make sure everyone knows you’re a real estate agent!

Kamil Andrukiewicz is a licensed broker/owner with New Haus Group in New Britain, Connecticut. In 2021, he ranked #191 among approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 133. Contact him here.

Learn how to handle objections

Jude Hodge

RE/MAX Coast and Country

A successful career is a lot of little pieces put together.

I started with self-development, thanks to a mentor in my life, Bill Pike. He taught me how to handle objections. It sounds easy, but every day we come across unique and sometimes difficult scenarios. Take a deep breath, sleep on it, or whatever it takes to deal with the issue.

Often, that means letting people down, giving them bad news, or holding a deal together.

Always take the high road.

Jude Hodge is a broker and Realtor with RE/MAX Coast and Country in Brookings, Oregon. In 2021, she ranked #112 among approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 154. Contact her here.

New city, new career, no fear

Nikki Lagouros

Property Collective

I moved to a new city, new career, and became an agent in Reston,Virginia, in 2017.

I completely changed careers and was able to do great numbers my first year, but I just kept growing and growing year after year because I had a routine and I stayed consistent.

Nikki Lagouros is a licensed real estate agent with Property Collective in Great Falls, Virginia. In 2021, she ranked #155 out of approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 142. Contact her here.

You can beat the odds

Pamela Price

RE/MAX Coast and Country

When I started real estate in 2006, my house was in foreclosure and I had an infant and a toddler.

Always working for corporate America, I decided to work toward my own goals and knew I had to go all in, meaning full time, knowing I was going to sink or swim — and sinking wasn’t an option for me.

Every year since 2006 I have made more than the year before. This year being named #74 in the nation and #1 in my state was a huge honor, with 180 transactions and over 37 million in volume in 2020.

It’s obvious the sky is the limit in this career. Get involved in your community, attend town meetings, join local chambers and boards.

Be a light in the world, be ethical, and remember, there’s no amount of money worth losing your reputation for.

Pamela Price is a licensed broker/owner with RE/MAX Coast and Country in Laurel, Delaware. In 2021, she ranked #74 among approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 179. Contact her here.

You’re your biggest competition

Kyle Seyboth

CENTURY 21 The Seyboth Team

At the end of the day, your biggest competition is yourself, and the mindset of understanding real estate is that “no” doesn’t mean we quit; it means we move on and try to do better.

Throw spaghetti at the wall and see what sticks, then throw gasoline on the stuff that makes sense.

Kyle Seyboth is the founder of CENTURY 21 The Seyboth Team in Seekonk, Massachusetts, licensed in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. In 2021, he ranked #7 among approximately 250 agents for transaction sides, with 522. Contact him here.

