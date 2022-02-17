Today at Inman Connect Now, Michelle Berman, CEO & Founder of Berman Media Pd, creator of The Instagram Power Method and one of the most sought-after innovators in the content development space will show you how to master your branding.

She’ll deliver the “what” and “how” to punch up your messaging the smart way using social media platforms. Whether you’re a social media rookie or a seasoned pro, this lesson has something for you. You will learn how to easily maintain consistency, implement better quality content and drive traffic with less effort.

If you struggle to keep your social media content consistent, Michelle will show you exactly what you’re missing in your content strategy. Don’t have a brand strategy yet? Michelle explains what matters and what doesn’t so you can eliminate busywork and focus more on your clients.

Watch the clip above as Michelle explains how simple your branding strategy can be. Then, register for today’s Connect Now to hear the rest, plus so much more. When you sign up, you’ll gain access to all of the replays, too.

“I was able to attend my first Inman Connect and I was floored with the amount of info shared. I loved the fast-paced format and the different speakers sharing their insights on real estate. Highly recommend that you attend the next one!” Meredith Hannan, Century 21 Redwood Realty