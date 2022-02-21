In the above session from Connect Now, Emily Lentz of Curbio explains the snap decisions buyers make when it comes to curb appeal; it’s critical for marketing a property and attracting buyers, so now is the time to prepare for the spring surge. This session covers quick and easy curb appeal checks that are sure to increase your listing’s value, including:
- Paint and walkway rehabilitation
- Drainage system checks
- Outdoor staging and lawn care
