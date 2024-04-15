As homeowners grow weary of waiting for the low-interest rates of 2021 to return, Zillow economists¹ predict more homes to hit the market this year. And while more listings offer great news for agents, the uptick in inventory can also mean more competition among agents to capture engagement among prospective buyers.

Fortunately, there are several ways you can help differentiate your listings, get more buyers to engage with your listings and stand out in an increasingly competitive market.

3 Ways to help buyers engage more with your listings

1. Transport homeshoppers virtually through interactive floor plans. Imagine a buyer across town sees a standard listing on Zillow, loves the initial look of the house, the price and the location, but can’t make it to a showing that day or week. She may flag it for later review or even email you, but soon, she’s off to the next page view.

Now imagine that same buyer sees the same house on a Showcase Listing featuring scrolling high-resolution photography, AI-powered imagery grouped room-by-room, immersive virtual tours and interactive floor plans that provide a deeper sense of the home’s flow and architectural elements.

The buyer wants to know how big the primary bedroom’s closet and bathroom are, so she explores the space through the Showcase listing’s virtual tour and interactive floor plan, which lets her see exactly where the closet and bathroom are located in the home as well as from which direction and location the image was captured.

She also wants to see the home’s orientation to the street, so she uses a new feature from Showcase that places the listing’s interactive floor plan on the Zillow listing neighborhood map to help give your customers a sense of how the house faces the street and its relation to surrounding homes. Liking what she sees, she books an appointment to view the home in person.

By using AI and cutting-edge immersive media, ShowingTime+ Listing Showcase offers a different way to highlight a home’s best features — before the buyer even steps foot in the house.

2. Virtually stage the home. In the standard listing, that same buyer sees a vacant space void of furniture; but, in the Showcase listing, the agent opted to virtually stage the house with Listing Media Services. Now, the buyer can immediately envision where her couch and end tables may go and where she might hang her large TV screen.

With Listing Media Services’ virtual staging, agents can choose reliable, affordable add-on imagery like virtual staging with or without furniture removal to help enhance the buyer’s virtual online experience and help get them excited about the home before they tour.

3. Bring your listing to life with Apple Vision Pro™ and Zillow Immerse℠ app. In addition to creating an immersive elevated listing experience on Zillow, Showcase listings are the only listings available through the new cutting-edge technology of the Zillow Immerse App and Apple Vision Pro.

This game-changing tech tool helps transform any space into an interactive gallery, where shoppers can take a 360-degree virtual tour with the interactive floor plan guiding them along a vivid, panoramic journey of the home.

Discover more ways how Showcase listings can help you win more listings by letting buyers view the listing in a way they’ve never seen before while impressing prospective sellers with groundbreaking listing technology.