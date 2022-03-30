Bryan Ellis will take over as chief revenue officer, while Arthur Chapin will join the company for the newly created role of chief growth officer. Ellis has experience at Angie’s List and Tesla while Chapin joins the company from Expedia.

Realtor.com named two new top executives on Wednesday to fill its chief revenue and chief growth officer positions.

The News Corp-owned online listings portal announced that Bryan Ellis will take over as chief revenue officer, while Arthur Chapin will join the company for the newly created role of chief growth officer.

“Bryan is an accomplished business leader with a proven track record of executing growth strategies that will be invaluable in his role as chief revenue officer and continuing to deliver strong results in our core real estate business,” said David Doctorow, CEO of Move Inc., which operates Realtor.com. “Arthur is a talented leader and strategist who will focus on expanding our business into the rentals and new homes markets. The addition of these two new leaders positions us well to be able to address the needs of consumers across their entire real estate journey, as well as those of our industry partners who help deliver those experiences.”

Ellis formerly worked at Angie’s List as chief revenue officer for Ads and Leads. Before that, he held positions at Tesla, Solar City, Guthy-Renker, NAMG and Bertelsmann.

“Realtor.com is moving rapidly to innovate and differentiate itself with its open marketplace approach that empowers consumers and real estate professionals and ultimately, allows us to succeed together,” Ellis said in a statement. “I look forward to my new role and working with an amazing team to drive revenue and profits that help achieve the company’s ambitious growth plans and that vision.”

Chapin joins the company from Expedia, where he served as senior vice president leading technology, product, and strategy for lodgings. In the newly created role for Realtor.com, he will be responsible for spearheading the company’s expansion into the rental and new homes markets.

“I’m delighted to take on this new role as chief growth officer at Realtor.com at an exciting and pivotal time in the industry,” Chapin said. “I look forward to bringing my own background and expertise in emerging technologies to continue the company’s progression into new markets and uncover new growth opportunities for its future success.”

