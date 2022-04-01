Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

1. The 42 best and worst real estate agents in movie history, ranked

Before the Academy Awards last Sunday, Inman’s Jim Dalrymple combed through dozens of movies — including a few killer alien flicks — to see what Hollywood really thinks of the real estate industry. It’s apparent readers enjoyed walking down memory lane with silver screen agents (good and bad) of yesteryear because this is our No. 1 story of the week.

2. A comprehensive guide to finding inventory in today’s market

Inman has created an extensive resource for ways to find inventory — from old-school methods to more creative approaches — when it seems like there’s nothing left on the shelves.

3. The homebuilding supply chain is broken. How can we fix it?

Visoot Uthairam / Getty Images

As homebuyers falter under the weight of scant inventory and booming home prices, everyone is counting on homebuilders to tip the scales by increasing supply. However, the specter of The Great Recession and coronavirus-induced supply chain issues means help — for builders and buyers — is far away.

4. As homebuyers pine for options, startups scramble to fill the void

Photo by Nicolas LE CORRE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images / edited by Inman

A new class of tech company is responding to the home inventory shortage by taking sellers to the edge of the MLS — and sometimes beyond — with off-market appeals and more.

5. Make it a habit: 7 daily activities that keep leads and referrals coming

Your business is built on the habits and activities you cultivate daily, says Jimmy Burgess. Take on the day with this curated collection of game-changing, value-added tasks.

