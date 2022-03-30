Compass is expanding into Richmond, Virginia, with two teams for a total of 45 agents and a combined 2021 sales volume of $227 million. This will be the largest market Compass has entered into in 2022.

Compass announced Wednesday it will expand into central Virginia with the opening of a Richmond office, marking the largest market the brokerage has expanded into in 2022.

The expansion, officially set to launch on March 30, will bring over 40 agents to the new Richmond office, according to Compass.

“We are thrilled to launch in the capital of the Commonwealth of Virginia, Richmond,” Kim Harris, president of the DMV and Southeast at Compass. “As the Richmond real estate market thrives, we look forward to pairing top agents with the best tools, technology, and talent in the industry to better serve clients.”

Joining Compass as a founding agent in Richmond will be Jenny Maraghy and her 38-person team who previously worked with Joyner Fine Properties. Also joining will be the seven-person Team Hensley led by Annemarie Hensley. The two teams have a combined 2021 sales volume of $227 million, according to BrokerMetrics.

“After watching Compass’s growth and innovation for the last several years, I am so excited to partner with them as a founding Richmond agent,” Hensley said. “Compass not only elevates the real estate experience for agents, but our clients will notice a more streamlined experience thanks to their tools and technology. We couldn’t be more honored to be a member of this collaborative, nationwide community.”

Maraghy said her team felt Compass’ technology offerings would help them better serve their clients. The Jenny Maraghy team was No. 1 in Richmond in 2021 on sales volume for mega teams and No. 6 overall in the state of Virginia, according to RealTrends.

“We are always looking for ways to better serve our clients, bring them innovative solutions, and maximize national exposure for their real estate experience,” she said. “Joining Compass will provide us just that — sophisticated tools and unparalleled support, allowing us to grow our business and provide better service to our clients.”

Compass, currently the No. 1 brokerage by sales volume in the United States, has expanded into a number of markets over the past 12 months, including new markets in New Hampshire, California (Sacramento), Wisconsin, North Carolina and Delaware.

