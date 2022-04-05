Integration with FormFree enables loan originators to text or email borrowers a request to electronically verify asset, income and employment data without leaving LoanMAPS, while integration with DocMagic’s Total eClose platform eliminates the need for an initial disclosure desk and closing department.

LoanMAPS, a cloud-based mortgage loan origination system developed by Take 3 Technologies, has new capabilities after recently announced integrations with FormFree and DocMagic.

FormFree announced Tuesday that it had partnered with Take3Tech to make its AccountChek automated asset, income, and employment verification solutions available within LoanMAPS.

The integration enables loan originators to text or email borrowers a request to electronically verify asset, income and employment data without leaving LoanMAPS. AccountChek then uses securely encrypted, direct-source data to automatically populate underwriter-friendly verification of asset (VOA) and verification of income/employment (VOIE) reports, which are made available within LoanMAPS.

“Our partnership enables lenders to provide a streamlined verification experience while reducing loan processing and underwriting times as well as fraud risk,” said Take3Tech CEO Anita Padilla-Fitzgerald in a statement.

FormFree announced in November that AccountChek had been integrated into mortgage software solutions developed by OpenClose.

In addition to her role as president and CEO of Take3Tech, Padilla-Fitzgerald holds the same titles at MegaStar Financial Corp., a privately held mortgage banking firm headquartered in Denver, Colorado, that uses LoanMAPS.

Take3Tech says LoanMAPS is intended to be an all-in-one loan origination platform, allowing lenders to replace their current loan origination system (LOS), point-of-sale system (POS) and customer relationship management system (CRM).

In February, Take3Tech and DocMagic announced integrations that allow LoanMAPS users to generate loan documents for borrowers and eSign documents. Take3Tech said it was also integrating DocMagic’s Total eClose platform with LoanMAPS, allowing users to securely eSign and eNotarize a loan from anywhere.

“The new integration with LoanMAPS empowers clients by eliminating the need for an initial disclosure desk and closing department, which results in reducing the clients’ full-time employee count and slashes clients’ cost to produce loans,” the companies said in a press release.

DocMagic announced in December the launch of eDecision, a tool that helps lenders using the Total eClose platform understand how far they can take a digital closing. The Total eClose platform offers four distinct types of compliant eClosings, all the way down to county-level eRecording acceptance.

