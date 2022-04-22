Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

As oral arguments began Monday in the federal commission case, plaintiffs questioned the role of buyer agents, what a world without NAR’s commission policy would look like and why they believe Keller is leading an antitrust conspiracy.

The new Fannie Mae Home Price Index aims to capture a broader picture of the housing market. What it found was the fastest annual pace of home price growth in nearly 50 years.

The shift will take place in Denver and Raleigh and will eventually see hundreds of agents removed from the lead generation program, Zillow executives told Inman on Wednesday.

Home sales are now expected to decline by 7.4 percent this year and 9.7 percent in 2023, a dramatic adjustment from March, when Fannie Mae forecast a 4.1 percent decrease in home sales this year and a 2.7 percent decrease in 2023.

Zillow President Susan Daimler on Tuesday praised the “essentialism” of real agents, while also subtly knocking rival CoStar.