Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.
1. Gary Keller singled out as ‘head of conspiracy’ as federal commission lawsuit accelerates
As oral arguments began Monday in the federal commission case, plaintiffs questioned the role of buyer agents, what a world without NAR’s commission policy would look like and why they believe Keller is leading an antitrust conspiracy.
2. A mortgage giant crunched 47 years of housing data. Here’s what it found
The new Fannie Mae Home Price Index aims to capture a broader picture of the housing market. What it found was the fastest annual pace of home price growth in nearly 50 years.
3. Zillow adjusts Premier Agent pay plan with eye toward culling ranks
The shift will take place in Denver and Raleigh and will eventually see hundreds of agents removed from the lead generation program, Zillow executives told Inman on Wednesday.
4. ‘Modest recession’ eyed in 2023, Fannie Mae economists predict
Home sales are now expected to decline by 7.4 percent this year and 9.7 percent in 2023, a dramatic adjustment from March, when Fannie Mae forecast a 4.1 percent decrease in home sales this year and a 2.7 percent decrease in 2023.
5. Zillow president says agents are essential, criticizes dual agency
Zillow President Susan Daimler on Tuesday praised the “essentialism” of real agents, while also subtly knocking rival CoStar.
Comments