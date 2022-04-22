Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

1. Gary Keller singled out as ‘head of conspiracy’ as federal commission lawsuit accelerates

Anatoli Styf / Shutterstock.com

As oral arguments began Monday in the federal commission case, plaintiffs questioned the role of buyer agents, what a world without NAR’s commission policy would look like and why they believe Keller is leading an antitrust conspiracy.

2. A mortgage giant crunched 47 years of housing data. Here’s what it found

The new Fannie Mae Home Price Index aims to capture a broader picture of the housing market. What it found was the fastest annual pace of home price growth in nearly 50 years.

3. Zillow adjusts Premier Agent pay plan with eye toward culling ranks

The shift will take place in Denver and Raleigh and will eventually see hundreds of agents removed from the lead generation program, Zillow executives told Inman on Wednesday.

4. ‘Modest recession’ eyed in 2023, Fannie Mae economists predict

Getty Images

Home sales are now expected to decline by 7.4 percent this year and 9.7 percent in 2023, a dramatic adjustment from March, when Fannie Mae forecast a 4.1 percent decrease in home sales this year and a 2.7 percent decrease in 2023.

5. Zillow president says agents are essential, criticizes dual agency

Susan Daimler at Inman Connect

Susan Daimler at Inman Connect

Zillow President Susan Daimler on Tuesday praised the “essentialism” of real agents, while also subtly knocking rival CoStar.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Join us for Inman Connect Las Vegas, August 3-5, to be part of the smartest community driving real estate forward.Register Now×
Sale Ending Soon: One year of Inman Select for only $85SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription